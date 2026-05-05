EXCLUSIVE: Nepo Babies Pay Tribute — Radar Reveals Stars’ Rich and Famous Kids Who Never Forgot to Honor Their Roots

Margot Robbie

Barbie star Margot Robbie helped her mom get her own dream house when she hit it big. "Everything I owed my mom, I had it written down," the 35-year-old told CBS Sunday Morning, adding, "I always knew, I was like, 'I gotta pay that back.' And then one day, when I made enough money, I just paid the whole mortgage off completely!"

Nicole Kidman

Coming clean. Aussie actress Nicole Kidman revealed that she spent her first big paycheck on something very practical. "I bought my mom and dad a washing machine," the 58-year-old revealed. But she did also treat herself. "Later on, I bought some boots for myself that were, like, the coolest boots I had ever seen in my life."

Lil Nas X

Right up his alley. Old Town Road singer Lil Nas X didn't, um, spare any expense when he hit it big. "I took my family bowling," the 27-year-old said of celebrating his success. "Like, everybody. It was a lot of us, not just my immediate family!" How striking!