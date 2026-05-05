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EXCLUSIVE: Nepo Babies Pay Tribute — Radar Reveals Stars’ Rich and Famous Kids Who Never Forgot to Honor Their Roots

Radar has revealed the nepo kids honoring their roots, showing how stars' families stay grounded.
Source: MEGA

Radar has revealed the nepo kids honoring their roots, showing how stars' families stay grounded.

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May 5 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Family first!

When these stars started making money, RadarOnline.com can reveal, they didn't forget the folks who helped them get their start.

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Margot Robbie said she paid off her mom's mortgage in full after 'Barbie' success.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Margot Robbie said she paid off her mom's mortgage in full after 'Barbie' success.

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Margot Robbie

Barbie star Margot Robbie helped her mom get her own dream house when she hit it big. "Everything I owed my mom, I had it written down," the 35-year-old told CBS Sunday Morning, adding, "I always knew, I was like, 'I gotta pay that back.' And then one day, when I made enough money, I just paid the whole mortgage off completely!"

Nicole Kidman

Coming clean. Aussie actress Nicole Kidman revealed that she spent her first big paycheck on something very practical. "I bought my mom and dad a washing machine," the 58-year-old revealed. But she did also treat herself. "Later on, I bought some boots for myself that were, like, the coolest boots I had ever seen in my life."

Lil Nas X

Right up his alley. Old Town Road singer Lil Nas X didn't, um, spare any expense when he hit it big. "I took my family bowling," the 27-year-old said of celebrating his success. "Like, everybody. It was a lot of us, not just my immediate family!" How striking!

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Nicole Kidman revealed she bought her parents a washing machine with her first big paycheck.
Source: River / MEGA

Nicole Kidman revealed she bought her parents a washing machine with her first big paycheck.

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Kelly Rowland

Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland channeled her frugal mother, Doris Garrison, for a surprisingly touching splurge. "When I got one of my first paychecks, I went to the grocery store and bought almost everything that my mom used to tell me was too expensive," said the 45-year-old Relationship Goals actress.

"I bought all of that s--t, had a party at my house, and everybody ate up everything. I'll never forget it, because it was fun and it was something I was able to fund myself."

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Lil Nas X said he celebrated his breakout by taking his entire family bowling.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Lil Nas X said he celebrated his breakout by taking his entire family bowling.

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