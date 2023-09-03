Amelia Earhart Breakthrough: Hidden Text on Aluminum Panel Could Prove Missing Aviatrix Died on Remote Island

There's a new lead in the ongoing search for Amelia Earhart's plane, which disappeared during her attempt to become the first woman to fly around the world in 1937, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A recently surfaced photograph from a 2009 expedition in the Pacific Ocean appears to show an engine cover buried underwater near Nikumaroro Island, a remote atoll between New Zealand and Hawaii. The photograph has raised hopes that it could be a part of Earhart's plane.