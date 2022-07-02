Amber Heard's Legal Team Pushes For New Trial Insisting One Juror May Not Have Been 'Properly Vetted'

Johnny Depp may have come out victorious in his defamation case against Amber Heard, but the fight isn't over for the Aquaman actress' legal team.

On Friday, July 1, Heard's attorneys formally requested the jury's verdict either be "set aside", the complaint dismissed, or a new trial be ordered. The 43-page court filing detailed a multitude of reasons why Heard's lawyers believed it necessary to throw out the ruling, from claiming the jury's findings were "unsupported" by the evidence to arguing one of the jurors may not have been appropriately vetted.