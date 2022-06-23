Salmon For 1! Amber Heard Caught Buying Groceries At Ritzy Market After Losing Multimillion-Dollar Defamation Case To Johnny Depp
Just days after being spotted shopping at bargain store TJ Maxx, Amber Heard was seen purchasing groceries from an upscale New York grocery store, Radar has learned.
The latest sighting of the 36-year-old Aquaman actress came just a few weeks after Heard lost a multi-million-dollar defamation case to ex-husband Johnny Depp – and while the actress has been giving interviews regularly in connection to the case, she reportedly kept low-key and to herself while shopping on Wednesday.
“She was very unassuming,” a shopper dished. “She was very Hamptons casual. No makeup. Everyone left her alone.”
The shopper said the embattled actress spoke to one grocery store employee while picking out salmon, but "wasn't talking with anyone" besides the helpful staffer.
The source also revealed that Heard purchased “Cheerios, Diet Coke, and cauliflower,” as well as cookies, peppers, and lettuce, reported Page Six.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Heard’s grocery store outing came just days after the Pineapple Express actress was spotted shopping at TJ Maxx – a move that some insiders believe was an action initiated by Heard to gain sympathy after being ordered by a Virginia jury to pay Depp nearly $8.5 million.
“There is a tell-tale sign on both sets of images that to me seemingly raise more questions than provide headlines!” an industry insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively about the TJ Maxx trip.
“If these images were taken by a paparazzo, the paparazzo or the paparazzo’s employer would be desperate to have their byline attached to the sets to get additional sales from media outlets.”
“Here, both sets of Heard don’t have bylines,” our source insisted. “That tells me that the images were either sold directly to the media outlet by a source who does not want to be identified or they were handouts. For example, they were given to media for use free of charge.”
Depp first sued Heard for $50 million over the actress' 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence. Heard then countersued the 59-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star for $100 million.
The jury in the case ultimately ruled in Depp’s favor, and Heard was ordered to pay her ex-husband $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages – although the punitive damages were immediately lowered due to Virginia laws.
Depp was also ordered to pay Heard $2 million over statements the actor's attorney made to the press, in which he called Heard's accusations a "hoax."