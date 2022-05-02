Amber Heard Fires Publicists After Becoming Upset With Johnny Depp Trial Headlines

Amber Heard has decided to roll the dice by firing her PR team in the middle of a high-profile court trial involving her ex-husband Johnny Depp — after she allegedly threw a fit over bad headlines.

Sources told Page Six the Aquaman actress fired her crisis PR firm Precision Strategies last week. "She doesn't like bad headlines," the insider dished.

Precision was co-founded by an ex-Obama adviser Stephanie Cutter who is praised around town as being a pro.