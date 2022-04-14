Court Bombshell! Amber Heard’s Ex-Assistant Testifies She Never Witnessed Abuse By Johnny Depp

The Aquaman actress wrote about the domestic abuse she experienced and didn't name Depp. However, he said it was clear who she was making accusations against and it caused him to be blackballed.

He believes she fabricated the abuse allegations in an attempt to score a big divorce settlement.

Depp says Heard has continued with the lie for years and he wants her to pay up for what happened to his career. Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million