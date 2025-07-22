How Amber Heard Left Ex-Lover Elon Musk 'Hurt and Depressed': New Bombshell Tell-All Book Reveals Secrets of Their 'Toxic' Romance

Amber Heard left Elon Musk "hurt and depressed" following their whirlwind romance, an explosive new tell-all book has claimed. RadarOnline.com can reveal the Aquaman star, 39, who dated the tech tycoon, 54, after her 2017 divorce from Johnny Depp, broke Musk's heart as their romance, which was plagued by infighting, jealousy and dramatic accusations, turned really toxic.

Distracted From Work

Source: MEGA Heard made such an impression on Musk he took his eye off his work passions for the first time.

Indeed, such was Heard's hold over Musk, for the first time in his career, the billionaire was distracted from his work, and his infatuation became problematic for executives at SpaceX and Tesla, according to claims made in Hollywood Vampires: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and the Celebrity Exploitation Machine. A source said: "There was a blatant disregard for the fact he had tens of thousands of employees and he had responsibilities. She did more to slow the advancement of electric cars than the CEO of Exxon Mobil." Musk himself later described the relationship with Heard as the most agonizing of all his romantic relationships. "It was brutal," he said.

'Really In Love'

Source: MEGA The billionaire was 'really in love' with the actress and the split hit him hard.

When they broke up in early 2018, a few months after a trip to Australia when they made their relationship public, he confessed to a reporter the split "hurt bad" because he was "really in love." So much so, Musk had barely been able to function at the launch of his Tesla Model 3 the night before. "I've been in severe emotional pain for the last few weeks," he said at the time. "Severe. It took every ounce of will to be able to do the Model 3 event and not look like the most depressed guy around. "For most of that day, I was morbid. And then I had to psych myself up: drink a couple of Red Bulls, hang out with positive people, and then tell myself, 'I have all these people depending on me. All right, do it.'"

Dramatic Accusations

Source: MEGA Heard allegedly told a pal 'Musk was crazy, possessive and jealous.'

This breakup wouldn't be their last. Heard and Musk continued to see each other, on and off, throughout the rest of 2017. A friend of Heard recalled a conversation in which the actress told her Musk was crazy, possessive, and jealous, and that he'd placed cameras in her house, bugged her car, and was following her. On a trip to Rio de Janeiro in December 2017, Heard and Musk had a fight that ended their relationship for good. Heard locked herself in their hotel room and started screaming that Musk had taken her passport and that she was scared she'd be attacked.

Source: MEGA Heard agent told actress she wasn't 'in love' with Musk.