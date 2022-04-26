Amber Heard's Lawyer Claims 'Former' Best Friend MMA Fighter Raquel 'Rocky' Pennington Once Hit The Actress

The shocking allegation was made when clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday.

After meeting with Heard on two occasions in 2021 and studying her medical history and treatment, Dr. Curry told the court that she diagnosed Johnny Depp's ex-wife with borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.

She described both disorders as "dramatic, erratic, and emotional," adding they are often "unpredictable."