EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Bynes' Second Act at 40 – How 'Easy A' Actress is Slimmed Down and Focusing on One Last Comeback
April 8 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Optimistic Amanda Bynes – who struggled with mental health and substance abuse after transitioning from Nickelodeon kid to film star – is gearing up for a career comeback after dropping 28 pounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Easy A actress admitted she slimmed down with the help of the GLP-1 injection Ozempic after once carrying 180 pounds on her 5-foot-7 frame.
Bynes Plots Comeback at 40
Now, sources said Bynes, who turned 40 on April 3, views her milestone birthday as inspiration to turn her life around and get her career going again.
"Amanda has been to hell and back, but she's confident that the worst is finally behind her and believes it's time to make a concerted effort to get her career, as well as her life, back on track," an insider shared.
"She knows that to do that the main focus has to be on her mental and physical health, which means surrounding herself with positive influences and making better choices."
Sources said her turnaround has been so dramatic she's already reaching out to former contacts about getting back in front of the camera.
Now or Never for Bynes
"She knows it's now or never," a source spilled. "She knows it's been a while since she was in the public eye for anything but trouble."
After starring on TV's All That and The Amanda Show, Bynes racked up a string of hit flicks, including She's the Man and Hairspray. But by 2012, her life appeared to go off the rails.
She pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless driving in California in relation to a 2012 incident and received three years' probation.
By 2013, Bynes' mother was granted a temporary conservatorship over the troubled performer's affairs after she displayed increasingly erratic behavior.
Bynes’ Glow-Up Fuels Comeback Push
Bynes was released from the legal arrangement in 2022, but she's yet to make a return to the screen as she navigates her personal challenges, sources said.
However, sources reported the reformed train wreck is being bolstered by her physical transformation.
"She's achieving results, she's feeling good and everything seems to be moving in a positive trajectory," the insider confided.
"Bottom line for Amanda is that she knows this is her final chance. This is ultimately her last crack at rescuing her career and enjoying a happy, functional life.
"If she screws it up this time, there will likely be no other chances. Amanda knows that, and she's determined to do the right thing by herself this time."