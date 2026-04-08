EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Bynes' Second Act at 40 – How 'Easy A' Actress is Slimmed Down and Focusing on One Last Comeback

The Easy A actress admitted she slimmed down with the help of the GLP-1 injection Ozempic after once carrying 180 pounds on her 5-foot-7 frame.

Optimistic Amanda Bynes – who struggled with mental health and substance abuse after transitioning from Nickelodeon kid to film star – is gearing up for a career comeback after dropping 28 pounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider said Amanda Bynes is focusing on her mental and physical health as she plans a career comeback.

Now, sources said Bynes, who turned 40 on April 3, views her milestone birthday as inspiration to turn her life around and get her career going again.

"Amanda has been to hell and back, but she's confident that the worst is finally behind her and believes it's time to make a concerted effort to get her career, as well as her life, back on track," an insider shared.

"She knows that to do that the main focus has to be on her mental and physical health, which means surrounding herself with positive influences and making better choices."

Sources said her turnaround has been so dramatic she's already reaching out to former contacts about getting back in front of the camera.