Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship To End After Judge Issues Tentative Ruling Determining It's 'No Longer Required'
A judge has issued a tentative ruling in Amanda Bynes' ongoing court case, determining that her conservatorship is "no longer required."
Although this appears to be a legal victory for the 35-year-old actress, it has yet to be set in place until her next hearing, which is scheduled for March 22.
It's now been almost a month since the Easy A star submitted documents to put an official end to the conservatorship of her person and estate, which began back in August 2013.
By October 2014, it was revealed that her mother, Lynn Bynes, obtained legal control of her personal, medical and financial choices.
If her conservatorship does end on Tuesday, Bynes will follow in the footsteps of pop star Britney Spears, who was able to get out of her nearly 13-year arrangement in November 2021 following the #FreeBritney movement.
Bynes previously shared a rare video update with fans via social media, revealing she has been keeping a positive outlook until getting the final verdict.
“What’s up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here. My court date is coming up in two weeks,” she said, expressing gratitude to those who have supported her along the way. “I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.”
The update came after her recent personal strides and accomplishments, which prompted her legal team to push for the ending of Bynes needing guardians. "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship," her lawyer David A. Esquibias told People in a statement on February 25. "She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."
Esquibias also raved over how Bynes was "doing great" ahead of her 35th birthday, having told the outlet, "She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes."
"Amanda is very entrepreneurial," he last shared in October 2020. "She is investigating fragrances. She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line. But, don't get too excited. She is still a student at FIDM earning her degree."
Fortunately, it seems the All That alum has the full support of her parents as she prepares for new freedoms and a blissful life with fiancé Paul Michael, with whom she announced her engagement to in February 2020.
"Amanda Bynes' parents are very happy for her," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They can't wait to see the next chapter of her life. They are excited at how well she is doing. They are ready to move forward and for the conservatorship to end as well."