Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship To End After Judge Issues Tentative Ruling Determining It's 'No Longer Required'

Bynes previously shared a rare video update with fans via social media, revealing she has been keeping a positive outlook until getting the final verdict.

“What’s up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here. My court date is coming up in two weeks,” she said, expressing gratitude to those who have supported her along the way. “I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.”

The update came after her recent personal strides and accomplishments, which prompted her legal team to push for the ending of Bynes needing guardians. "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship," her lawyer David A. Esquibias told People in a statement on February 25. "She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

Esquibias also raved over how Bynes was "doing great" ahead of her 35th birthday, having told the outlet, "She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes."

"Amanda is very entrepreneurial," he last shared in October 2020. "She is investigating fragrances. She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line. But, don't get too excited. She is still a student at FIDM earning her degree."