Amanda Bynes Scores New Home With Fiancé, Plans On Moving Out Of Sober Living Amid Conservatorship Battle

Amanda Bynes is making moves! The 35-year-old former Nickelodeon actress has scored a new home with her fiancé, Paul, and plans on moving out of the sober living facility — but she has to terminate her conservatorship first.

According to Bynes' attorney, David A. Esquibias, the She's The Man star has scooped up a beautiful rental property in Los Angeles, California, and it's close to the beach.