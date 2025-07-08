Your tip
Allison Mack
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Disgraced Sex Cult Sleaze Allison Mack's Oddball 'Superman' Marriage

Source: MEGA

Disgraced sex cult member Allison Mack has revealed strange details about her unusual marriage.

July 8 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Disgraced Smallville alum Allison Mack has stunned her very own Superman – having been sprung from the slammer, where she did time for her role in the NXIVM sex cult scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said Mack, 42 – who had roles in 7th Heaven, The Twilight Zone and more – is not publicly remorseful.

In fact, while locked away in FCI Dublin, insiders said, Mack smirked when approached by other inmates, particularly six months after her pre-prison interview, in which she admitted to being a co-conspirator in the depraved cult and a top dog bark champ.

Jail Time

Source: MEGA

Mack was released after serving 21 months for her role in the NXIVM cult.

She served just 21 months – even though prosecutors said she was instrumental in luring women into the sex cult of twisted NXIVM "Svengali" like leader Keith Raniere, who was sentenced to 120 years in prison in 2020 for racketeering and sex trafficking.

The former TV star, who portrayed young Clark Kent's pal Chloe Sullivan on the WB series, didn't testify against Raniere in court.

But prosecutors say her cooperation with the investigation helped send him away.

Source: MEGA

The actress was spared a longer sentence after she gave prosecutors a tape of the cult's branding rituals.

"She sold out others to save her own hide," one inmate jeered.

But sources claimed Mack, once considered Raniere's "second in command," provided the government with a recording of the disturbing ceremonies in which female followers were blindfolded while being held down, branded with the jailed prisoner's initials.

"She's the Hollywood version of Patty Hearst," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

They added: "Allison's letter to the court before sentencing may have been the only time she expressed remorse about the branding ceremonies and psychologically abusive exercises of a twisted man."

