EXCLUSIVE: Inside Disgraced Sex Cult Sleaze Allison Mack's Oddball 'Superman' Marriage

Disgraced Smallville alum Allison Mack has stunned her very own Superman – having been sprung from the slammer, where she did time for her role in the NXIVM sex cult scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said Mack, 42 – who had roles in 7th Heaven, The Twilight Zone and more – is not publicly remorseful.

In fact, while locked away in FCI Dublin, insiders said, Mack smirked when approached by other inmates, particularly six months after her pre-prison interview, in which she admitted to being a co-conspirator in the depraved cult and a top dog bark champ.