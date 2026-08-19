EXCLUSIVE: Alice Evans Divorce Fight With Ioan Gruffudd Rages On Over Money and Marital Property
Aug. 19 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Alice Evans' bitter divorce fight with Ioan Gruffudd is still raging, as Radaronline.com can exclusively reveal she has formally challenged tentative court findings on money and property – disputing how support overpayments should be handled and arguing a former marital home should have been treated as community property.
Evans, 55, lodged objections in Los Angeles Superior Court on August 17 to Judge Michael Convey's August 3 Tentative Statement of Decision following a nine-day March trial involving financial issues and property division.
Alice Evans Challenges Spousal Support
The filing, seen by Radar, comes after Gruffudd, 52, was ordered to pay support to his former wife, with whom he shares daughters Ella, 16, and Elsie, 12.
In the new filing, Evans' lawyers said: "Alice objects to the 'agreed upon' finding of Ioan's spousal support overpayment for the years 2024 and 2025," arguing she agreed to only one $27,435 overpayment arising from a December 2023 stipulation.
Her attorneys said it was "not clear to Alice if the Court finds that there are two overpayments in the exact same amount of $27,435 or if the Court erroneously orders that the one agreed-upon overpayment of spousal support both be included on the Community Property Balance sheet and deducted from ongoing support."
Evans also objected to recovering the money by reducing her future support for 18 months, which the filing says would leave her receiving just $337.83 monthly in spousal support.
Her lawyers said Evans declared monthly expenses of $6,834 and average monthly income of approximately $3,500 before taxes, while receiving $3,579 in child support.
They argued reducing spousal support to $337.83 "would make it extremely burdensome upon Alice to pay her and the children's expenses."
Instead, Evans asked for any repayment to be spread over 36 months, producing a monthly credit of $762.08.
Brutal Fight Over Ex-Couple's La Jolla Home
The actress is also contesting the tentative finding concerning the former couple's La Jolla residence.
Evans argues their premarital agreement required Gruffudd to add her to the title "as husband and wife as community property with the right of survivorship," while preserving his right to reimbursement for separate money used to acquire or improve it.
Her filing argues the wording changed the home's ownership, stating: "Ioan expressly agrees to change the ownership of the La Jolla Residence to community property subject to his right of reimbursement without interest."
It adds that Gruffudd testified he had agreed in the premarital agreement to change the title into both their names as community property, concluding: "Alice contends that this is a transmutation and request the Court so find."
Disputes Interest on Repayment
Evans further disputes the tentative interpretation allowing interest on Gruffudd's separate-property contribution.
Her filing says: "The Court's finding and ruling that Ioan obtains interest on his separate monies impermissibly renders the language at 9.3 meaningless and irrelevant."
It argues the couple's testimony and previous financial filings support her interpretation, saying their conduct showed they intended Gruffudd's reimbursement to be "without interest."
Evans therefore asks the court to amend its decision and find Gruffudd's reimbursement right carries no interest.
Alice Evans Says She Has Moved On
Evans' attorney, Janina Verano, said in March, when the star embarked on her online harassment of her ex-husband in 2021, "it was the end of COVID, she was isolated, she was facing the loss of her marriage."
Any hope of reconciling with Gruffudd was said to have been "crushed" when Evans found he had fallen in love with his new wife, Bianca Wallace, who had worked as an extra on the TV series Harrow, in which the actor starred.
"(Alice) lost her mind; she was devastated," said Ms Verano.
The attorney went on about her client's current mindset: "Alice is in a very different place. She has moved on with her life. Ms Verano also insisted Evans' widely reported abusive emails and texts to Gruffudd had now stopped."
"There are no threats. Alice has deactivated her Twitter account," she told a court.
She added that while some of Evans' more recent social media posts "talk about what she's been through… they are not meant to disturb Ioan's peace. Alice's conduct has changed quite a bit."
A three-year restraining order imposed on Ms Evans in August 2022 impacted her ability to work and travel, said Ms Verano, who told the court that she had lost jobs because of it.
She also said that when flying into the USA with her daughters, Evans and her girls are always detained at airports, "which frightens the girls because they're afraid she might end up in jail."
In March 2026, Los Angeles Judge Michael Convey handed Gruffudd a major courtroom victory by extending a permanent domestic violence restraining order against Evans for another five years.