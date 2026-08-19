EXCLUSIVE: Alice Evans Divorce Fight With Ioan Gruffudd Rages On Over Money and Marital Property

The filing, seen by Radar, comes after Gruffudd, 52, was ordered to pay support to his former wife, with whom he shares daughters Ella, 16, and Elsie, 12.

In the new filing, Evans' lawyers said: "Alice objects to the 'agreed upon' finding of Ioan's spousal support overpayment for the years 2024 and 2025," arguing she agreed to only one $27,435 overpayment arising from a December 2023 stipulation.

Her attorneys said it was "not clear to Alice if the Court finds that there are two overpayments in the exact same amount of $27,435 or if the Court erroneously orders that the one agreed-upon overpayment of spousal support both be included on the Community Property Balance sheet and deducted from ongoing support."

Evans also objected to recovering the money by reducing her future support for 18 months, which the filing says would leave her receiving just $337.83 monthly in spousal support.

Her lawyers said Evans declared monthly expenses of $6,834 and average monthly income of approximately $3,500 before taxes, while receiving $3,579 in child support.

They argued reducing spousal support to $337.83 "would make it extremely burdensome upon Alice to pay her and the children's expenses."

Instead, Evans asked for any repayment to be spread over 36 months, producing a monthly credit of $762.08.