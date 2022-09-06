Single Again! Alex Rodriguez Splits With Kathryne Padgett After Ex J. Lo's Second Wedding
Alex Rodriguez is single and ready to mingle! The notorious playboy, 47, has ended his 8-month relationship with Kathryne Padgett on the heels of his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez's second wedding to Ben Affleck, Radar has learned.
The former Yankees slugger "recently" called it quits with Padgett, 25, and is focusing on his family right now. Despite the breakup, A-Rod and the Texas-based blonde remain on good terms.
“They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good," an insider dished.
His split hasn't left him down in the dumps, RadarOnline.com can reveal. “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family," a source stated.
Another insider told Page Six: ”They parted ways, but remain great friends. He’s concentrating on his family and his businesses.”
A-Rod has also been alluding to the single life lately.
Over the weekend, he was spotted at a University of Miami football game with his daughters, and Padgett was nowhere in sight. A-Rod also shared a photo of himself dining alone at home.
“Dinner for one… Yankees game," he posted on his Instagram Stories.
Romance rumors between A-Rod and the much-younger female started in January when they were spotted getting cozy at a Green Bay Packers game. Padgett was the first relationship the ex-MLB player had since J. Lo abruptly called off their two-year engagement and immediately began dating her now-husband.
The ending of A-Rod's romance with Padgett comes just weeks after J. Lo said "I do" to Affleck for the second time. Bennifer 2.0 tied the knot in front of friends and family at his Georgia estate on August 20, one month after the pair eloped in Las Vegas.
Of course, their three-day celebration didn't go off without a hitch. Affleck's mom was rushed to the hospital after taking a nasty spill. The actor and his bride arrived at the hospital as guests began showing up for their rehearsal dinner.
The scary incident didn't stop their nuptials.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that his mom was treated and released just in time to celebrate with the couple, but she was rolled out of the hospital in a wheelchair.
While J. Lo found her happily ever after, A-Rod is still on the hunt for his fairytale.