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EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin 'Turns to New Documentary to Rebuild Career'

Alec Baldwin's new documentary reportedly aims to rebuild his career amid years of public scrutiny.
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin's new documentary reportedly aims to rebuild his career amid years of public scrutiny.

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Oct. 7 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Alec Baldwin is baring his soul in a new documentary – but sources claim it's a ploy to draw sympathy and try to rebuild his shattered movie career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Baldwin, 68, didn't hold back when discussing the untimely death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who he accidentally shot and killed on the set of the Western thriller Rust in October 2021.

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Baldwin's Career Has Struggled Since Shooting

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Alec Baldwin expressed grief over Halyna Hutchins' death in 'The Trial of Alec Baldwin.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Alec Baldwin expressed grief over Halyna Hutchins' death in 'The Trial of Alec Baldwin.'

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"If you said to me, 'Hike up Mount Everest, and she'll come back,' I'd be packed and ready to go," he confessed in The Trial of Alec Baldwin. He then mournfully added: "Whatever I could do. But there's nothing you could do."

Though an involuntary manslaughter case against Baldwin was ultimately dismissed during a chaotic 2024 trial, the 30 Rock alum – who'd pleaded not guilty – has faced a series of civil claims that have been burning a hole in his pocket, sources said.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, insiders claimed Baldwin is now a pariah among some Tinseltown elite – with big-buck paydays few and far between and old A-list pals, such as Tom Cruise, avoiding him like the plague.

"Alec is desperate for another shot at the big time, but his career has really stagnated since the scandal," an insider said. "He still gets some roles, but it's nothing like his heyday. He's convinced that's purely down to his reputation being so battered as a result of this legal mess."

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Baldwin Faces Mounting Financial Pressure

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Tom Cruise is among the Hollywood friends reportedly avoiding Baldwin, according to insiders.
Source: River / MEGA

Tom Cruise is among the Hollywood friends reportedly avoiding Baldwin, according to insiders.

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Though Baldwin insisted earlier this year he's ready to retire and stay home with his family, the source said: "He's desperate for some type of Hail Mary that will bail him out – so going on record in this documentary is clearly a big part of his attempted image rebuild."

Adding to Baldwin's woes is the colossal pressure to provide for his high-maintenance wife of 14 years, Hilaria Baldwin, 42, who's mom to their seven young kids.

The notorious hothead is also on the hook for an expensive duplex apartment in New York City, plus separate properties in the Hamptons – one of which he recently listed for $19million.

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Baldwin Hopes Documentary Changes Minds

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Sources said Baldwin faces financial pressure to support Hilaria Baldwin and their seven children.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Sources said Baldwin faces financial pressure to support Hilaria Baldwin and their seven children.

Insiders believe the Hunt for Red October hero's reported $70million fortune has substantially shrunk.

A source added: "Alec's desperately hoping people see this documentary and finally cut him a break."

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