EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin 'Turns to New Documentary to Rebuild Career'

"If you said to me, 'Hike up Mount Everest, and she'll come back,' I'd be packed and ready to go," he confessed in The Trial of Alec Baldwin. He then mournfully added: "Whatever I could do. But there's nothing you could do."

Though an involuntary manslaughter case against Baldwin was ultimately dismissed during a chaotic 2024 trial, the 30 Rock alum – who'd pleaded not guilty – has faced a series of civil claims that have been burning a hole in his pocket, sources said.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, insiders claimed Baldwin is now a pariah among some Tinseltown elite – with big-buck paydays few and far between and old A-list pals, such as Tom Cruise, avoiding him like the plague.

"Alec is desperate for another shot at the big time, but his career has really stagnated since the scandal," an insider said. "He still gets some roles, but it's nothing like his heyday. He's convinced that's purely down to his reputation being so battered as a result of this legal mess."