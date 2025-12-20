EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin Crushed by New 'Rust' Lawsuit as Pals Fear He's 'One Step Away From Collapsing' — 'The Hits Just Keep on Coming'
Dec. 20 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Burned-out Alec Baldwin has been clobbered with yet another lawsuit tied to the deadly Rust movie tragedy – and RadarOnline.com can reveal his friends fear he is just a step away from a full-blown collapse with no end in sight to his legal headaches.
The scandal-plagued 67-year-old 30 Rock star and the estate of Halyna Hutchins, whom Baldwin accidentally shot and killed while filming Rust in October 2021, were smacked with a lawsuit by Seth Kenney, owner of the company that supplied the death pistol – a Pietta .45 Colt revolver.
Legal Wins Can’t Save Baldwin
Kenney claims Baldwin and others, including Hutchin's widower, Matthew Hutchins, made him a scapegoat and destroyed his reputation following the tragedy.
The lawsuit is the latest in a series targeting the Boss Baby star, who's seen his career fall off a cliff and his reputation in tatters despite being cleared of involuntary manslaughter at his trial in July 2024.
Revealed an insider: "The hits just keep on coming, and even though he's been exonerated from many – if not all – of these claims, he's still come out of it badly because the best he can do is claim the legal bills as a tax write-off."
"It's cost him many hundreds of thousands, if not millions. What's worse is that the acting checks have dried up, plus his day-to-day expenses have skyrocketed, and he's had to rent three properties."
Marriage Strains Add to Baldwin Woes
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the dad of eight is also fighting to save his 13-year marriage to high-maintenance wifey Hilaria Baldwin, 41, who was booted off this season's Dancing With the Stars.
Sources said she's keen to pursue her own showbiz career while shamelessly riding his coattails and leaving him at home to take care of their kids.
Alec also admitted he's lost at least five big-bucks acting jobs due to the fallout and insisted the stress has taken years off his life.
Meanwhile, the insider added: "Hilaria likes to live like a queen, insists on the very best of everything and Alec has never said no until now.
"But he's trying to cut back and live more modestly, which is making for a lot of tension at home."