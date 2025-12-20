Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Alec Baldwin
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin Crushed by New 'Rust' Lawsuit as Pals Fear He's 'One Step Away From Collapsing' — 'The Hits Just Keep on Coming'

Alec Baldwin has been clobbered with yet another lawsuit tied to the deadly Rust movie tragedy.
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin has been hit with yet another lawsuit tied to the deadly Rust movie tragedy.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 20 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Burned-out Alec Baldwin has been clobbered with yet another lawsuit tied to the deadly Rust movie tragedy – and RadarOnline.com can reveal his friends fear he is just a step away from a full-blown collapse with no end in sight to his legal headaches.

The scandal-plagued 67-year-old 30 Rock star and the estate of Halyna Hutchins, whom Baldwin accidentally shot and killed while filming Rust in October 2021, were smacked with a lawsuit by Seth Kenney, owner of the company that supplied the death pistol – a Pietta .45 Colt revolver.

Article continues below advertisement

Legal Wins Can’t Save Baldwin

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Alec Baldwin is hit with another 'Rust'-related lawsuit over the 2021 on-set fatal shooting.
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin is hit with another 'Rust'-related lawsuit over the 2021 on-set fatal shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

Kenney claims Baldwin and others, including Hutchin's widower, Matthew Hutchins, made him a scapegoat and destroyed his reputation following the tragedy.

The lawsuit is the latest in a series targeting the Boss Baby star, who's seen his career fall off a cliff and his reputation in tatters despite being cleared of involuntary manslaughter at his trial in July 2024.

Revealed an insider: "The hits just keep on coming, and even though he's been exonerated from many – if not all – of these claims, he's still come out of it badly because the best he can do is claim the legal bills as a tax write-off."

"It's cost him many hundreds of thousands, if not millions. What's worse is that the acting checks have dried up, plus his day-to-day expenses have skyrocketed, and he's had to rent three properties."

Article continues below advertisement

Marriage Strains Add to Baldwin Woes

Article continues below advertisement
Despite being cleared of involuntary manslaughter in July 2024, Baldwin faces another 'Rust'-related lawsuit and ongoing career fallout.
Source: MEGA

Despite being cleared of involuntary manslaughter in July 2024, Baldwin faces another 'Rust'-related lawsuit and ongoing career fallout.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the dad of eight is also fighting to save his 13-year marriage to high-maintenance wifey Hilaria Baldwin, 41, who was booted off this season's Dancing With the Stars.

Sources said she's keen to pursue her own showbiz career while shamelessly riding his coattails and leaving him at home to take care of their kids.

Alec also admitted he's lost at least five big-bucks acting jobs due to the fallout and insisted the stress has taken years off his life.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Vanna White has stalled her Hawaii wedding as her career focus grows, leaving fiancé John Donaldson frustrated.

EXCLUSIVE: Vanna White's Getting 'Cold Feet'! 'Wheel of Fortune' Icon Stalls Hawaii Wedding as She Focuses on Her Career... And It's Leaving Fiancé John Donaldson Frustrated

Hugh Jackman's exhausted appearance has sparked concern as loved ones urge slowdown after divorce.

EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman Sparks Fears With Gaunt and Exhausted Appearance as Loved Ones Beg Him to Slow Down Following Brutal Divorce and Bad Broadway Reviews

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Hilaria Baldwin's bid to revive her showbiz career after 'Dancing With the Stars' is fueling fresh marital strain with Alec.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Hilaria Baldwin's bid to revive her showbiz career after 'Dancing With the Stars' is fueling fresh marital strain with Alec.

Meanwhile, the insider added: "Hilaria likes to live like a queen, insists on the very best of everything and Alec has never said no until now.

"But he's trying to cut back and live more modestly, which is making for a lot of tension at home."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.