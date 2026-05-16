RadarOnline.com can reveal the 68-year-old 30 Rock star is dedicating himself to raising the large brood of children he shares with wife Hilaria [Baldwin] , 42, having declared that he's done with Hollywood .

Ticking time bomb Alec Baldwin 's latest role – Mr. Mom, taking care of his seven kids under 13 – is so high-stress, friends fear it could finish him off.

Sources claimed Alec Baldwin has taken on most childcare duties for the seven children he shares with Hilaria Baldwin.

"Alec has been running on empty for years," shared a source. "And now he likes to take on the lion's share of child-minding, allowing Hilaria time and space to do her own thing, especially as she's got plenty of work projects and other passions that take up so much of her time."

The couple doesn't like to rely on nannies, so the former Match Game host "has his hands full, literally morning till nightfall," said the insider. "It's no wonder he's walking around like this, exhausted zombie with bags under his eyes 24/7."

According to the source, Alec was burned out and struggling to cope with life at home even before the Rust debacle.