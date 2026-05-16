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EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin's Burn-Out — How 'Rust' Tragedy-Ravaged Actor is 'Totally Worn Out' 

Alec Baldwin has been facing burnout after 'Rust' tragedy as insiders describe his emotional toll.
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin has been facing burnout after 'Rust' tragedy as insiders describe his emotional toll.

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May 16 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Ticking time bomb Alec Baldwin's latest role – Mr. Mom, taking care of his seven kids under 13 – is so high-stress, friends fear it could finish him off.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 68-year-old 30 Rock star is dedicating himself to raising the large brood of children he shares with wife Hilaria [Baldwin], 42, having declared that he's done with Hollywood.

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Alec 'Running On Empty'

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Sources claimed Alec Baldwin has taken on most childcare duties for the seven children he shares with Hilaria Baldwin.
Source: RCF / MEGA

Sources claimed Alec Baldwin has taken on most childcare duties for the seven children he shares with Hilaria Baldwin.

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"Alec has been running on empty for years," shared a source. "And now he likes to take on the lion's share of child-minding, allowing Hilaria time and space to do her own thing, especially as she's got plenty of work projects and other passions that take up so much of her time."

The couple doesn't like to rely on nannies, so the former Match Game host "has his hands full, literally morning till nightfall," said the insider. "It's no wonder he's walking around like this, exhausted zombie with bags under his eyes 24/7."

According to the source, Alec was burned out and struggling to cope with life at home even before the Rust debacle.

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'Rust' Movie Tragedy

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Alec allegedly remains deeply affected by the fatal 2021 'Rust' shooting involving cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Source: MEGA

Alec allegedly remains deeply affected by the fatal 2021 'Rust' shooting involving cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

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As readers know, the hotheaded star was indicted for involuntary manslaughter in the accidental on-set shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021. A judge ultimately dismissed the case.

"He's very affected still by the tragedy. It's a dark cloud that hangs over his head and still weighs him down terribly," dished the source.

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Alec’s Health Worries Keep Growing

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The '30 Rock' actor said the 'Rust' tragedy impacted his health, career and family life.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

The '30 Rock' actor said the 'Rust' tragedy impacted his health, career and family life.

"I can tell you, [the Rust tragedy] broke every nerve in my body, spiritually, financially, work-wise, my career, my wife, my kids, my friends, my health," Alec has acknowledged. "It's taken at least 10 years off my life."

While the Hunt for Red October star is putting a positive spin on his decision to stay at home, the insider says he's walked out of the frying pan and into the fire.

"He still has a short fuse and doesn't eat very healthy at all, despite everyone telling him he needs to watch his blood pressure," shared the source.

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