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EXCLUSIVE: Urban Renewal — How Nicole Kidman's Ex Keith Urban is Determined to Start Over With New Family

Keith Urban is allegedly focused on rebuilding his life around a new family following his divorce from Nicole Kidman.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban is allegedly focused on rebuilding his life around a new family following his divorce from Nicole Kidman.

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May 16 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Newly single Keith Urban wants to have more children, mere months after his divorce was finalized in January, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Meanwhile, old rumors he fathered a secret love child decades ago have begun making the rounds again. In 2008, two Australian women claimed their sister had given birth to the singer's daughter in 1994, and that the baby was given up for adoption.

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Keith Urban is allegedly hoping to have more children following his divorce from Nicole Kidman, sources claimed.
Source: JMLA/Broadimage Entertainment / MEGA

Keith Urban is allegedly hoping to have more children following his divorce from Nicole Kidman, sources claimed.

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"Keith is always quick to deny it but a lot of people think there's more to the story than he's willing to admit," the insider said.

Whether or not he has a long-lost adult daughter, a source says the 58-year-old Blue Ain't Your Color singer is still planning on having more children.

"It's something he and Nicole [Kidman] talked about for years but they were never able to agree, so now that he's single and free to do what he wants, making that happen is at the top of the list," the source said.

As readers know, the former Voice judge and the Babygirl star, 58, who tied the knot in 2006, share two children, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

Kidman filed for divorce last September after allegations surfaced that Urban had a wandering eye.

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Keith Hurt by Daughters’ Distance

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Kidman was granted primary custody of daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, under her divorce agreement with Urban.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Kidman was granted primary custody of daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, under her divorce agreement with Urban.

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His desire to have more children may stem in part from the fact that since the split, he has had limited contact with his daughters.

The former couple's custody agreement granted Kidman custody of the girls for 306 days a year, while Urban has them for 59 days.

And sources said Urban was devastated by comments Sunday made in a recent interview, in which she gushed about her mother, who she called "her greatest inspiration" – but made no mention of her father.

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Keith Feels Frozen Out Completely

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Sources said Urban was allegedly hurt after Sunday Rose praised Kidman in an interview without mentioning him.
Source: Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Sources said Urban was allegedly hurt after Sunday Rose praised Kidman in an interview without mentioning him.

"It's like he doesn't exist," a source dished, adding that Urban was "just numb" about the omission. "He's still in damage-protection mode with Nicole and their girls."

And while the super-secretive country singer is determined to keep his family-expanding plans under wraps, he does hope that "when things calm down... everyone will see [his starting a second family] as a positive thing," the insider said.

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