EXCLUSIVE: Urban Renewal — How Nicole Kidman's Ex Keith Urban is Determined to Start Over With New Family

"Keith is always quick to deny it but a lot of people think there's more to the story than he's willing to admit," the insider said.

Whether or not he has a long-lost adult daughter, a source says the 58-year-old Blue Ain't Your Color singer is still planning on having more children.

"It's something he and Nicole [Kidman] talked about for years but they were never able to agree, so now that he's single and free to do what he wants, making that happen is at the top of the list," the source said.

As readers know, the former Voice judge and the Babygirl star, 58, who tied the knot in 2006, share two children, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

Kidman filed for divorce last September after allegations surfaced that Urban had a wandering eye.