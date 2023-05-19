'3,862 Crimes Were Committed While Intoxicated': Alcohol-related Crimes Soar in Russia Following Putin's War Against Ukraine
Russia has reportedly experienced a devastating rise in alcohol-related crimes in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning development to come nearly 15 months after the 70-year-old Russian leader first launched his forces against Kyiv, newly released crime statistics found that “alcohol abuse” and “alcohol-related crimes” have reached “record levels” within Russia.
Dmitry Tsybikovich Khobakov, who serves as the deputy prosecutor for the Russian Republic of Buryatia, revealed in a recent interview that nearly 5,000 alcohol-related crimes have taken place in his jurisdiction alone since Putin’s conflict against Ukraine started in February 2022.
“Unfortunately, the problem of alcohol abuse and the high proportion of crimes committed while intoxicated continues to be one of the most urgent for our republic,” Khobakov explained, according to Daily Star.
“In 2022, 3,862 crimes were committed while intoxicated, and 962 in the first three months of 2023,” the Russian prosecutor continued. “The largest part is made up of crimes against life and health, the facts of repeated driving while intoxicated, and theft.”
“Of particular concern is the statistics of murders and intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm,” Khobakov added, “almost 95% of murders and over 60% of intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm in the past year were committed while intoxicated.”
According to recently released crime statistics, more than 100 cases of arson have taken place due to intoxication – while 41 people reportedly died as a result.
Khobakov blamed the recent rise in alcohol-related crimes on the “shortcomings” of Russian police as well as the “huge black market” for alcohol that was created after Putin prohibited the sale of alcohol in 20 Russian regions last year.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s forces in Ukraine were also recently accused of suffering from alcohol abuse while positioned on the frontlines of the ongoing conflict.
The alleged alcohol abuse in Putin’s army is reportedly so severe that the Russian forces were accused of being “too drunk” to win the war.
"Russian commanders likely identify pervasive alcohol abuse as particularly detrimental to combat effectiveness," the British Ministry of Defense said in an April report.
"However, with heavy drinking pervasive across much of Russian society, it has long been seen as a tacitly accepted part of military life,” the report added, “even on combat operations.”
Meanwhile, several Russian soldiers have allegedly killed both themselves and their fellow troops while handling grenades under the influence of alcohol.