Alabama Man Accused of Decapitating Mom and Grandma With a Chainsaw Smiles in Eerie Mugshot
Oct. 14 2026, Published 7:56 p.m. ET
A man in Alabama was arrested after allegedly brutally murdering two family members, RadarOnline.com can report.
On Monday, October 12, Thomas Steele, 47, was charged with capital murder after his grandmother's and aunt's decapitated bodies were found in their home.
A Brutal Murder
The victims were identified as 65-year-old Christy DeLoach and 85-year-old Dora Boone, according to reports.
After Steele was arrested, investigators uncovered he allegedly used a chainsaw to decapitate his victims. But the suspect didn't appear distressed by the brutal crime – the 47-year-old was pictured smiling in his mugshot.
A Call for Help
Two hours before officers arrived at the scene, Steele’s aunt had called 911 about her nephew.
"Hey, um, I'm calling about my nephew. He's off his medication for lithium, and I’m not sure who to call or contact. He gave away his phone... and giving his car away," DeLoach said, per a transcript obtained by Fox10.
Steele's aunt told the 911 operator he said he planned to "live for God" and get rid of his technology.
DeLoach was asked if she wanted assistance when she said he was "acting out," but she said she’d "let it play itself out."
"I just needed to figure out what to do. I called 988 and tried to talk to him. He’s calm! He’s not violent or anything," the 65-year-old explained.
Steele Acts Out in Court
When the suspect appeared in court on October 13, Judge Wesley Pipes asked if he hired a lawyer for his defense. Steele said he did not, according to a report.
The judge then asked if the public defender, Glenn Davidson, who was standing next to Steele, would represent him, but the 47-year-old replied, "Kill him."
After Steele's remark, Pipes swiftly ordered him to be removed from the courtroom.
Competency Evaluation Ordered
Pipes did order Steele to undergo a psychiatric evaluation by the Alabama Department of Mental Health to test his competency for trial.
If he’s found to be presently competent, doctors will examine his sanity at the time of the murders.
The evaluation process can take months to complete.