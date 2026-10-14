Alabama Man Accused of Decapitating Mom and Grandma With a Chainsaw Smiles in Eerie Mugshot

Two hours before officers arrived at the scene, Steele’s aunt had called 911 about her nephew.

"Hey, um, I'm calling about my nephew. He's off his medication for lithium, and I’m not sure who to call or contact. He gave away his phone... and giving his car away," DeLoach said, per a transcript obtained by Fox10.

Steele's aunt told the 911 operator he said he planned to "live for God" and get rid of his technology.

DeLoach was asked if she wanted assistance when she said he was "acting out," but she said she’d "let it play itself out."

"I just needed to figure out what to do. I called 988 and tried to talk to him. He’s calm! He’s not violent or anything," the 65-year-old explained.