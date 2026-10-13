Elderly Suspect, 87, Released From Custody After Arrest in Brutal 1993 Farmhouse Murders of Couple — as Decades-Old Mystery Remains Unsolved
Oct. 13 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
An elderly man detained on suspicion of committing a 1993 murder was finally released, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 87-year-old was arrested in December 2025 as a suspect in the unsolved killing of Harry Tooze and Megan Tooze.
Free from Suspicion
But South Wales Police (SWP) announced on October 2 that he's no longer under investigation following "a forensic review of the murder."
The identity of the suspect has not been revealed.
"It is never too late to come forward – even with this passage of time, I appeal to anyone who has any information about the murders to come forward and speak to us because information they have may help us get justice for the family," Detective Superintendent Mark O'Shea said in the announcement.
What Happened to Harry and Megan Tooze?
On July 26, 1993, 64-year-old Harry and 67-year-old Megan were tending their farm. That afternoon, nearby residents heard gunshots, but this was normal due to the rural setting.
The couple's daughter, Cheryl, asked their neighbor Owen Hopkins to check on them after they didn't answer the phone. After Hopkins told her they didn't appear to be home, the authorities were called to check.
Cheryl's boyfriend Jonathan Jones also headed to the Toozes' farm. When cops searched the property, they found Harry and Megan's bodies inside the cow shed.
They had gunshot wounds in the back of their heads, and carpet and hay bales covered the bodies.
A Wrongful Arrest
An arrest wasn’t made right away, but cops had suspicions regarding Jones' alibi. Additionally, his fingerprint was found on a teacup in the Toozes' house.
So a few months later, in December 1993, Cheryl's then-boyfriend Jones was arrested for the Toozes' murders.
He was found guilty in April 1995. But he and Cheryl, who stuck by her partner, fought for his innocence, and he was released by a court of appeals in April 1996.
A Decades-Old Weight
Jones and Cheryl, who have since married and had a child, have spoken about the anxieties they still face decades later.
Speaking of when he was found guilty, then innocent of the murders, Jones told a publication, "When I look in the mirror and see the lack of hair, it seems like a long time... but on a day-to-day basis, it feels like it was yesterday."
The pair explained how decades later, they still discuss the unsolved murder "most days."
"It being difficult is the understatement of the century. We've lived in limbo for such a long time," Cheryl stated, describing it as an "emotional rollercoaster."
Jones said that if authorities found new evidence or DNA, it'd be "a weight" taken off he and his wife's backs.