Elderly Suspect, 87, Released From Custody After Arrest in Brutal 1993 Farmhouse Murders of Couple — as Decades-Old Mystery Remains Unsolved

But South Wales Police (SWP) announced on October 2 that he's no longer under investigation following "a forensic review of the murder."

The identity of the suspect has not been revealed.

"It is never too late to come forward – even with this passage of time, I appeal to anyone who has any information about the murders to come forward and speak to us because information they have may help us get justice for the family," Detective Superintendent Mark O'Shea said in the announcement.