Al Pacino Turns 85: How 'Godfather' Icon Narrowly Avoided Drug Addiction, Battled Anxiety and Had A Near-Death Covid Fright That Saw His 'Pulse Stop'

Although the actor didn't see any kind of "white light," being "gone" for the brief moment gave him a new outlook on life.

He said: "Now I started thinking about that, and I never thought about it in my life. But you know actors, it sounds good to me to say I died once. It felt like death."

While reflecting on his life, Pacino confessed he battled alcoholism at the height of his fame – and he even admitted to being drunk during his screen test for The Godfather in 1972.

Pacino revealed he had horrible "blackouts" and would even miss events and award shows due to his drinking problem and struggles with anxiety over his fame.