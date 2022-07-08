'I Wish We Could Go Public': Addison Rae's Dad Caught Red-Handed CHEATING On His Wife — Read The Text Messages

The 46-year-old married father of social media superstar Addison Rae gushed to his mistress that they had “strong energy” and would have “amazing kids,” Radar can exclusively reveal.

In a series of sordid text message exchanges obtained by RadarOnline.com, lovesick Monty Lopez told Renée Ash, a Los Angeles-based woman who is 21 years his junior, they were a “power couple” who were “king and queen.”