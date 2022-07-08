Your tip
'I Wish We Could Go Public': Addison Rae's Dad Caught Red-Handed CHEATING On His Wife — Read The Text Messages

Jul. 8 2022, Published 9:21 a.m. ET

The 46-year-old married father of social media superstar Addison Rae gushed to his mistress that they had “strong energy” and would have “amazing kids,” Radar can exclusively reveal.

In a series of sordid text message exchanges obtained by RadarOnline.com, lovesick Monty Lopez told Renée Ash, a Los Angeles-based woman who is 21 years his junior, they were a “power couple” who were “king and queen.”

He also boasted of his fame as a result of his social media superstar daughter Rae, 21.

“I’m in the biggest plays of my life,” Lopez told his mistress, who he reportedly dated for five months. “I need you to be on my team.”

It all went down behind the back of his wife Sheri Easterling, who he shares three children with: Rae, 21, and sons Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8.

In happier times, Lopez — who himself has over 5 million followers on social media — gushed that he and his lover would have children because they were “the chosen ones.”

The dad’s deceit went so far as to introduce his squeeze to his mother and other family members.

But after footage leaked of Lopez allegedly caressing a female’s backside while partying, the pair split — which sent Lopez into a foul-mouthed sexual tirade.

“Come meet me so we can f---,” Lopez wrote.

“Disgusting goodbye,” his mistress responded, having severed ties.

“I miss u. Only reason I called. I really miss you.”

Earlier, Ash — who met Lopez through a mutual friend — complained her hunk of a married dad was “gaslighting” her and delivered him an ultimatum: “Therapy together or we can’t.”

“Ok we can’t,” Lopez responded.

She previously bemoaned: “I’m with one of my best friend(s) trying to heal from our break up.”

But it wasn’t always doom and gloom. At better times in their whirlwind romance, Ash told Lopez he was “shockingly amazing and sweet.”

The pair discussed Lopez’s marriage to Easterling, who has since removed “wife” from her Instagram bio in the wake of the scandal.

Lopez protested that he and Easterling — the pair originally tied the knot in 2004, divorced years later but remarried in 2017 — no longer talked and their marriage was a “weird relationship.”

“Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved,” she wrote via a statement on her Instagram Stories on Thursday. “I will be okay.”

Easterling continued, “My biggest concern is — and always will be — my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them.”

The New York Post was first to report the affair.

