'Not Displaying Family Values': Outraged ABC Staffers Demand Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Face Chopping Block After Love Affair Is Exposed
Staffers at ABC are outraged over the secret romance involving GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, demanding the on-air personalities be fired after their budding relationship was exposed in a series of PDA photos, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite their love affair sending shockwaves, the pair returned to the show on Thursday as if nothing had happened. Holmes quipped, "Who is looking forward to the weekend?"
A source has since claimed there was no overlap between their romance and their respective marriages, alleging both had split from their spouses in August.
Many are chatting online about whether or not the pair's relationship is still a potential breach of ABC's "morality clause."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to ABC for comment.
The clause reportedly requires talent to "act at all times with due regard to public morals and conventions" and prohibits behavior that could lead to a "public disrepute, contempt, scandal or ridicule," which could explain why some staffers are upset.
"Disney needs to step in and take action here. We're a family-friendly network and these two are not displaying family values or Disney's values," an insider told Daily Mail, stating that Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer of ABC's parent company, Disney, should "terminate them both."
"Two families have been destroyed here by their behavior, and now they can just get on with their jobs, throw their wedding rings in the trash, and pretend nothing has happened," another source echoed.
Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, was left "blindsided" by the ordeal, RadarOnline.com has learned, while his co-host's husband, Andrew Shue, has removed all photos including Robach from his Instagram amid reports they are divorcing.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Robach and her soon-to-be ex recently sold their New York home for $5.2 million. The abode was listed in August, the same month insiders claim the pair parted ways.
Following Robach and Holmes' return to TV, one blasted Holmes for going "into hiding" after he didn't mince words while criticizing actor Will Smith for "staining" the Oscars with his own misconduct at the awards show.