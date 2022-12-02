'Not Displaying Family Values': Outraged ABC Staffers Demand Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Face Chopping Block After Love Affair Is Exposed

Staffers at ABC are outraged over the secret romance involving GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, demanding the on-air personalities be fired after their budding relationship was exposed in a series of PDA photos, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Despite their love affair sending shockwaves, the pair returned to the show on Thursday as if nothing had happened. Holmes quipped, "Who is looking forward to the weekend?"