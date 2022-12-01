ABC Exes Hold Emergency Meetings Over ‘GMA’ Stars Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Romance, Duo Likely To Keep Jobs
Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have put their million-dollar contacts at risk by breaking ABC network's "morality clause" but sources revealed the two are likely to keep their jobs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed ABC execs have been holding “emergency meetings” to figure out the strategy moving forward.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, Daily Mail published photos of Robach and Holmes getting cozy with each other on multiple dates over the past couple of weeks.
Sources said Robach and Holmes both split with their spouses in August before starting up a relationship. Both signed a contract that states they are to "act at all times with due regard to public morals and conventions."
"Which tends to bring you or us into public disrepute, contempt, scandal or ridicule....or which might reflect unfavorably upon us, or injure the success of the programs," the contract reads. "We may terminate this Agreement upon notice to within thirty (30) days after we acquire knowledge thereof."
However, an insider told Page Six that while Robach and Holmes could face discipline they are likely to “keep their jobs if their ratings hold up.”
“It’s ultimately about the ratings,” the source added. Execs believe the attention from the scandal will make the ratings skyrocket in the next couple of weeks.
"There is no way they are going to be able to stay at GMA," another source told The Sun. "They may not be outright fired, but they'll be relegated to lesser roles, which will make it undesirable for them to continue."
The outlet said ABC talent Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are not pleased with the drama. "George and Robin do not like this. This is very messy," the source said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach's divorce with estranged husbandAndrew Shue is "almost finalized." In light of Robach and Holmes' romance becoming public, Shue scrubbed his social media clean of traces of his soon-to-be ex-wife..