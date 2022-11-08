Aaron Carter Missed Rehab Meeting One Day Before Being Found Dead In His Bathtub
Late pop star Aaron Carter missed a scheduled therapy session at an outpatient rehab program the day before his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources, the 34-year-old singer had entered into a program after being convinced by his fiancée Melanie Martin that he needed help.
An insider said that Martin confronted Carter about his substance abuse in September. This was around the same time that fans had called the police to perform a welfare check on Carter after they believed he was huffing compressed air while live on Instagram.
The police received a call for a person “possibly overdosing on social media.” Police arrived at the late singer’s home in Lancaster, California. He eventually opened the door but told the police he was asleep. No drugs were found at the scene.
Sources told TMZ that Carter agreed to enter the program because he felt it would help him regain custody of his son Prince. His only child was being taken care of by Martin’s mother.
Carter had attended sessions of the program and was scheduled to have another online session on Friday evening. He did not show up to the meeting.
The next day, Carter was found dead inside his bathtub by a housekeeper. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, law enforcement sources said that Carter was last heard from was on 2 AM Friday.
His housekeeper went to his room to tell him the police were outside wanting to do a welfare check. Carter told the housekeeper to tell them to leave and never came out of his room.
The housekeeper did not see Carter on Friday or Saturday morning until she went into his room and discovered his body. Law enforcement sources revealed the body had been in the tub for a long period of time. Sources said the body had been decomposing and the water had turned a yellow color.
At the scene, police found multiple cans of compressed air in his bathroom and bedroom. In addition, prescription pills were found inside the property.
The jets in the tub were still running when the housekeeper found Carter.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Carter’s autopsy was completed this week but the results have been deferred pending toxicology.