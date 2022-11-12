Aaron Carter Tell-All Author Fires Back At Book Backlash After Hilary Duff & Singer's Management Team Trash 'Disrespectful' Release

The former Lizzie McGuire starlet sounded off on her ex's book that claims he took her virginity at 13, an accusation published in an excerpt on Thursday.

"It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work," Hilary said.

"To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting," she shared. "In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab."

Despite the outrage, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life is set to be released on November 15.