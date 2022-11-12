Aaron Carter Tell-All Author Fires Back At Book Backlash After Hilary Duff & Singer's Management Team Trash 'Disrespectful' Release
The author of Aaron Carter's incomplete memoir is defending the book after the late singer's ex Hilary Duff and his management team blasted the publisher over its upcoming release next week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Aaron died on Saturday after being found unresponsive in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California, home. The star was three years deep into his memoir, working with co-writer Andy Symonds.
Hours after Hilary — who dated Aaron from 2000-2003 — called the move of releasing his book right after his death a "heartless money grab," Aaron's management team echoed her statement. Now, it's Andy's turn, with the author defending the publisher's move.
"Aaron Carter hired me to help him tell the world his story. That story, while tragically cut short, was filled with good and bad," Andy told Daily Mail on Friday. "His life was far from pretty, and understandably certain people in the public eye don’t want some of the stories Aaron tells in his book to come to light."
Andy insisted, "that doesn’t make them any less true or newsworthy," adding, "Aaron had a right—as we all do—to tell his story. As a journalist, I am honored that he chose me."
The author ended his statement by saying the memoir was "cathartic" for Aaron, revealing the late pop star had "hoped this book would help others struggling with addiction and mental illness."
Not everyone saw it that way — especially Aaron's team.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Taylor Helgeson of Big Umbrella Management, slammed the "obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized" memoir, urging that "no further content be released without approval from his family, friends, and associates."
Taylor also praised Hilary for speaking out.
The former Lizzie McGuire starlet sounded off on her ex's book that claims he took her virginity at 13, an accusation published in an excerpt on Thursday.
"It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work," Hilary said.
"To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting," she shared. "In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab."
Despite the outrage, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life is set to be released on November 15.
Aaron's body was discovered by his housekeeper, who entered his room because she heard his dogs barking. Law enforcement sources claimed they found cans of compressed air and prescription pills at the scene. Aaron's cause of death has been deferred pending toxicology results.
RadarOnline.com broke the news — Aaron's body was released to his family after his autopsy was completed earlier this week. Sources close to the situation told us the star's family is "discussing a service," but it will be held at a "later date."