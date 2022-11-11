'It's A Heartless Money Grab!' Hilary Duff SLAMS Late Ex-Boyfriend Aaron Carter's Memoir That Claims He Took Her Virginity At 13

As this outlet reported, Aaron was found unresponsive in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California, home on Saturday. He was only 34 years old. Aaron and Hilary, 35, dated on and off from 2000-2003. The then teens were also tangled in a famous love triangle with Lindsay Lohan.

After paying tribute to her ex in the wake of his death, Hilary set the record straight about the allegations he made in his unfinished book.