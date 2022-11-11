Aaron Carter's Management SLAMS 'Disrespectful' Book Release After Michael Jackson Underwear Encounter & Chapter On Ex Hilary Duff Stir Up Controversy
Aaron Carter's management team expressed their disapproval over the upcoming release of his unfinished memoir shortly after the late star's ex Hilary Duff slammed the move as an "uninformed, heartless, money grab," RadarOnline.com has learned.
"We as Aaron's management would like to thank Hilary Duff for her statement regarding the book that is set to be released," Taylor Helgeson of Big Umbrella Management said on Thursday.
Duff had blasted the publisher Ballast Books this week, saying they seemed to be keen on "recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work" in the wake of Carter's death at the age of 34 on November 5.
The book alleges that Carter and Duff lost their virginities to each other when she was "maybe" 13 and he was 12. They dated from 2000 to 2003.
Carter's management team echoed Duff's statement on the tell-all dropping, detailing how they have been flooded with new attempts to exploit the I Want Candy singer.
"In the few short days following our dear friend's passing, we have been trying to grieve and process while simultaneously having to deal with obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized releases including an album, a single and now it seems a book," continued Helgeson in a statement to The New York Post.
Helgeson noted it's a time for mourning and reflection, adding, "We would ask the parties responsible to remove the aforementioned content and that no further content be released without approval from his family, friends, and associates."
The tell-all book, titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, was written by Andy Symonds, who spent three years interviewing the former child star.
It not only dives into Carter's sobriety journey, but also details an alleged incident with Michael Jackson at his Neverland Ranch in 2003.
One excerpt described how Carter was once sleeping at Jackson's home after a birthday celebration, only to wake up and find the late king of pop allegedly at the foot of his cot in "tighty-whitey underwear."
It stated that Carter speculated he was sleepwalking. "I never asked him about it, and we never mentioned it. When I woke up in the morning, he was gone from the room," the chapter read.
The book is scheduled for release on Tuesday, November 15.