Aaron Carter's Management SLAMS 'Disrespectful' Book Release After Michael Jackson Underwear Encounter & Chapter On Ex Hilary Duff Stir Up Controversy

Carter's management team echoed Duff's statement on the tell-all dropping, detailing how they have been flooded with new attempts to exploit the I Want Candy singer.

"In the few short days following our dear friend's passing, we have been trying to grieve and process while simultaneously having to deal with obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized releases including an album, a single and now it seems a book," continued Helgeson in a statement to The New York Post.

Helgeson noted it's a time for mourning and reflection, adding, "We would ask the parties responsible to remove the aforementioned content and that no further content be released without approval from his family, friends, and associates."