Among the possibilities is Cillian Murphy, 50, whose longstanding association with Knight through Peaky Blinders makes him an intriguing candidate.

Willem Dafoe, 71, is another compelling prospect, having previously starred opposite Pattinson in The Lighthouse.

Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, 57, could bring icy sophistication to the role, while fellow Australian Nicole Kidman, 59, offers considerable experience portraying psychologically complex characters.

Hollywood veteran Glenn Close, 79, has demonstrated her appetite for villainy in Fatal Attraction and 101 Dalmatians.

Meanwhile, Tilda Swinton, 66, could deliver an unconventional antagonist, following sinister performances in movies such as Snowpiercer and Suspiria.

Another industry commentator said: "Bond villains have traditionally been larger-than-life personalities, but there's growing interest in characters who are psychologically unsettling rather than simply physically threatening. Someone like Blanchett or Swinton could completely transform that dynamic."