EXCLUSIVE: Nearly 30 A-Listers In Line For Bond Villain Role, Says Movie Source
Nov. 20 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Almost 30 A-listers are being touted as potential villains in the new, eagerly anticipated 007 blockbuster, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Robert Pattinson, 40, is preparing to succeed Daniel Craig, 58, as James Bond, with director Denis Villeneuve overseeing the franchise's next chapter and Steven Knight writing the screenplay.
With a 2028 release planned, speculation is now intensifying over who could play Bond's latest enemy – and a well-placed movie source has told us "nearly 30 A-listers" are in line for the traditional Bond villain role.
They claimed, "The villain is every bit as important as Bond himself. Producers need someone with enormous screen presence who can genuinely intimidate Pattinson. Some extraordinary names are being discussed, and the right choice could make this one of the most memorable confrontations in the franchise's history."
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Among the possibilities is Cillian Murphy, 50, whose longstanding association with Knight through Peaky Blinders makes him an intriguing candidate.
Willem Dafoe, 71, is another compelling prospect, having previously starred opposite Pattinson in The Lighthouse.
Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, 57, could bring icy sophistication to the role, while fellow Australian Nicole Kidman, 59, offers considerable experience portraying psychologically complex characters.
Hollywood veteran Glenn Close, 79, has demonstrated her appetite for villainy in Fatal Attraction and 101 Dalmatians.
Meanwhile, Tilda Swinton, 66, could deliver an unconventional antagonist, following sinister performances in movies such as Snowpiercer and Suspiria.
Another industry commentator said: "Bond villains have traditionally been larger-than-life personalities, but there's growing interest in characters who are psychologically unsettling rather than simply physically threatening. Someone like Blanchett or Swinton could completely transform that dynamic."
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Other possibilities include Michael B. Jordan, 39, whose portrayal of Erik Killmonger in Black Panther demonstrated his ability to command attention as a formidable adversary.
Jason Momoa, 47, could provide a more physically imposing opponent, while Pedro Pascal, 51, has established his action credentials through The Last of Us.
Timothée Chalamet, 30, would offer an intriguing reunion with Pattinson following their work in Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three.
The Swedish acting dynasty also features prominently, with Stellan Skarsgård, 75, and Alexander Skarsgård, 50, both considered plausible choices.
Other names include Jeremy Strong, 47, Kieran Culkin, 44, and Peter Dinklage, 57, alongside John Malkovich, 72.
British contenders include Daniel Kaluuya, 37, Riz Ahmed, 43, and Ewan Mitchell, 29. International possibilities include Sandra Hüller, 48, Isabelle Huppert, 73, Wagner Moura, 50, and Yura Borisov, 33.
Mahershala Ali, 52, Charles Melton, 35, and Hudson Williams, 25, complete the speculative roster.
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The Bond franchise has previously attracted acclaimed actors including Javier Bardem, 57, Christoph Waltz, 70, Mads Mikkelsen, 61, and Rami Malek, 45, to portray Bond's adversaries.
A film industry source said: "Villeneuve has an opportunity to reinvent what audiences expect from a Bond villain. Whether he chooses an established Hollywood heavyweight or a younger rising star, the casting will help define the entire film."
Bond villains have become some of cinema's most memorable characters, notorious for their elaborate schemes, deadly gadgets and extravagant attempts at world domination.
Since 1962's Dr. No, the franchise has introduced an extraordinary collection of megalomaniacs, criminal masterminds and ruthless assassins, frequently equipped with futuristic technology and seemingly limitless resources.
Ernst Stavro Blofeld, Bond's arch-enemy, became synonymous with the sinister SPECTRE organization, plotting global chaos through blackmail, nuclear threats and international terrorism.
In Goldfinger (1964), Auric Goldfinger devised an audacious scheme to contaminate America's gold reserves at Fort Knox, while his henchman Oddjob wielded a lethal steel-rimmed bowler hat.
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) featured Karl Stromberg's underwater fortress and plans to destroy civilization through nuclear war, while Moonraker (1979) saw Hugo Drax plotting humanity's extermination using deadly nerve gas deployed from space.
Later villains embraced technological warfare, including Golden Eye's Alec Trevelyan, who planned to use a satellite weapon to cripple Britain's financial infrastructure.
In Die Another Day (2002), Gustav Graves deployed Icarus, a satellite capable of concentrating solar energy into a devastating weapon.
More recent adversaries have favored psychological manipulation, cyberterrorism, and personal revenge, with Raoul Silva in Skyfall (2012) exploiting computer networks to attack British intelligence and torment Bond's superior, M.