Jimmy Kimmel Hits Out at Donald Trump for 'Falling Asleep' During Chinese President's Speech — And Gives Prez New Nickname
Nov. 20 2026, Published 8:14 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel has taunted Donald Trump for appearing to fall asleep during Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech on his trip to Asia.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian, 59, shared a clip of the president seemingly snoozing during the summit on Thursday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live, before bestowing his target with a new nickname.
'There He Is, Our Slouching Tiger'
He said: "Ah, there he is, our slouching tiger, sleeping dragon.
"He was conked out. He was sound asleep, as the president of China was speaking."
Kimmel then took aim at the White House's statement about the matter.
"Or was he? The spokesman for the White House, Jaba the Diabetic Pug, fired off a forceful denial," Kimmel said. "He wrote, 'Fake news. President Trump was looking at papers in front of him while the speaker made remarks. You can clearly see his eyes move back and forth.' Really? Let's look at that again."
'He Is Sound Asleep'
After showing the clip again, he continued, saying, "Now see, I'm having trouble moving back and forth because he's sleeping! He is slumped over like a wet bag of beef and cheddars. He is sound asleep!"
It wasn't the only insult Kimmel lobbed at the president during his opening monologue.
The funnyman also took aim at him several times at the start of the show.
Commenting on the rest of the summit prior to the comment about Trump sleeping, Kimmel joked that things got off to a bumpy start when Trump had to be informed that "Panda Express is not a real train," before noting that China appeared to roll out several bits of entertainment geared towards the president, including a children's performance of The Village People's YMCA.
Trump 'Has The Worst Taste In Friends'
"China has been rolling out the red carpet for our peeking in the dressing room duck," he quipped. "They really know how to get this guy going."
He then took another shot, playing a clip of the three men walking together. "There's our Darth Tax Evader and the emperors who gave him his Imperial Marching orders!" he joked.
He also took aim at a clip of Trump warmly greeting Vladimir Putin when he saw him and even referring to him as "my friend," before showing a photo of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein on the screen as well. "Even if you voted for this guy, you have to admit he has the worst taste in friends," Kimmel said.
On Kimmel’s show the previous night, the comedian poked fun at the president's hair after a gust of wind exposed his bald patches during his arrival in the Philippines.
He shared a digitally altered clip of Trump's' "wig" flying off, showing off a totally bald head.
Kimmel also mocked footage of Trump waving the U.S. and the Philippine flags, joking to his audience: "Now, watch him here and answer this. Who over the age of five waves flags like this? What is that? He does everything weird."