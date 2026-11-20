Jimmy Kimmel has taunted Donald Trump for appearing to fall asleep during Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech on his trip to Asia. RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian, 59, shared a clip of the president seemingly snoozing during the summit on Thursday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live, before bestowing his target with a new nickname.

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'There He Is, Our Slouching Tiger'

Source: @NEWSWEEK;X Kimmel has given Trump a new nickname after appearing to doze off in China summit.

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He said: "Ah, there he is, our slouching tiger, sleeping dragon. "He was conked out. He was sound asleep, as the president of China was speaking." Kimmel then took aim at the White House's statement about the matter. "Or was he? The spokesman for the White House, Jaba the Diabetic Pug, fired off a forceful denial," Kimmel said. "He wrote, 'Fake news. President Trump was looking at papers in front of him while the speaker made remarks. You can clearly see his eyes move back and forth.' Really? Let's look at that again."

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'He Is Sound Asleep'

Source: @JIMMYKIMMELLIVE;YOUTUBE Kimmel hits back at White House denials.

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After showing the clip again, he continued, saying, "Now see, I'm having trouble moving back and forth because he's sleeping! He is slumped over like a wet bag of beef and cheddars. He is sound asleep!" It wasn't the only insult Kimmel lobbed at the president during his opening monologue. The funnyman also took aim at him several times at the start of the show. Commenting on the rest of the summit prior to the comment about Trump sleeping, Kimmel joked that things got off to a bumpy start when Trump had to be informed that "Panda Express is not a real train," before noting that China appeared to roll out several bits of entertainment geared towards the president, including a children's performance of The Village People's YMCA.

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Source: @JIMMYKIMMELLIVE;YOUTUBE Kimmel trashes Trump during opening monologue.

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Trump 'Has The Worst Taste In Friends'

Source: MEGA Kimmel blasted Trump's handshake with Vladimir Putin.

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"China has been rolling out the red carpet for our peeking in the dressing room duck," he quipped. "They really know how to get this guy going." He then took another shot, playing a clip of the three men walking together. "There's our Darth Tax Evader and the emperors who gave him his Imperial Marching orders!" he joked. He also took aim at a clip of Trump warmly greeting Vladimir Putin when he saw him and even referring to him as "my friend," before showing a photo of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein on the screen as well. "Even if you voted for this guy, you have to admit he has the worst taste in friends," Kimmel said.

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Source: MEGA The funnyman mocked Trump's bald spot the night before.