Inside '7th Heaven' Sicko Stephen Collins' New Life in Hollywood Exile: How Accused Pedophile is 'Coming to Terms With His Horrific Behavior' Through Meditation … and Alongside His 37-Year-Old Super Fan Wife
Stephen Collins completely fell out of the spotlight after he admitted to having inappropriate sexual contact with three female minors, in a confession that was even caught on tape.
The disgraced 7th Heaven star was quick to move to Fairfield, Iowa, after Hollywood booted him, but the now 77-year-old is doing all he can to confront his disgusting behavior while married to a much younger woman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor – who starred on the popular family drama from 1996 to 2007 – is now living with his 37-year-old super fan wife named Jenny Nagel, all while practicing transcendental meditation (TM).
Collins is believed to have married Nagel in 2019, after she spent years posting about her love for the series as well as his character, Reverend Eric Camden.
"Have been watching this show since 1999... and those (two) are the best!! I wanna have this kind of relationship (when I grow up)," Nagel said in 2010 on social media, referring to Collins and his on-screen wife played by Catherine Hicks.
It is not known yet how Fagel and Collins originally crossed paths, but the pair is said to practice TM together.
A source revealed: "Stephen lives in a modest home in Iowa, and with his earnings from his Hollywood heyday, he can live out his years comfortably.
“He says practicing TM has helped put his head right to deal with his horrific behavior, even though he knows he can never make it up to the women he hurt as young girls."
"He misses being a popular actor, but he knows no one is going to welcome him back to Hollywood – and he has no one to blame but himself!” the insider added.
In 2014, Collins admitted he did "something terribly wrong" when he inappropriately touched one girl and exposed himself to two others between 1973 and 1994. It came two years after Collins' estranged wife, Faye Grant, secretly recorded their therapy sessions,
The two began therapy after the TV star allegedly made a written confession to Grant where he admitted he exposed himself to minors.
In the shock recording, Collins can be heard admitting to exposing himself to a 10-year-old relative of his first wife, Marjorie Weinman, as well as touching her.
"There was one moment of touching where her hand... I put her her hand on my penis," Collins is heard saying in the clip. He also confessed he flashed his private parts to a young girl "a couple of times" when she was anywhere between 11 and 13 year old.
In the clip, Grant asked Collins: "When you exposed yourself... did you have an erection?"
"No, I mean, no. Partial, maybe, I think," Collins responded.
Collins also exposed himself to a girl who lived in their Los Angeles neighborhood, who he attempted to apologize to years later, as well as a New York girl who was 12 or 13 years old.
Despite his vile confessions, Collins was able to get off scot-free as both New York and Los Angeles authorities did not charge him due to the statute of limitations for prosecution.
"Forty years ago, I did something terribly wrong that I deeply regret," Collins said back in 2014 after the bombshell dropped.
"I have been working to atone for it ever since. I've decided to address these issues publicly because two months ago, various news organizations published a recording made by my then-wife, Faye Grant, during a confidential marriage therapy session in January, 2012. This session was recorded without the therapist's or my knowledge or consent."