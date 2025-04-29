Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Stephen Collins
Exclusive

Inside '7th Heaven' Sicko Stephen Collins' New Life in Hollywood Exile: How Accused Pedophile is 'Coming to Terms With His Horrific Behavior' Through Meditation … and Alongside His 37-Year-Old Super Fan Wife

Photo of Stephen Collins
Source: YOUTUBE

Stephen Collins' new life is not under the spotlight anymore following his shocking crimes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 29 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Stephen Collins completely fell out of the spotlight after he admitted to having inappropriate sexual contact with three female minors, in a confession that was even caught on tape.

The disgraced 7th Heaven star was quick to move to Fairfield, Iowa, after Hollywood booted him, but the now 77-year-old is doing all he can to confront his disgusting behavior while married to a much younger woman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
collin
Source: THE CW

Collins – known best for starring on '7th Heaven' – is now living a new life out of the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor – who starred on the popular family drama from 1996 to 2007 – is now living with his 37-year-old super fan wife named Jenny Nagel, all while practicing transcendental meditation (TM).

Collins is believed to have married Nagel in 2019, after she spent years posting about her love for the series as well as his character, Reverend Eric Camden.

"Have been watching this show since 1999... and those (two) are the best!! I wanna have this kind of relationship (when I grow up)," Nagel said in 2010 on social media, referring to Collins and his on-screen wife played by Catherine Hicks.

It is not known yet how Fagel and Collins originally crossed paths, but the pair is said to practice TM together.

Article continues below advertisement

A source revealed: "Stephen lives in a modest home in Iowa, and with his earnings from his Hollywood heyday, he can live out his years comfortably.

“He says practicing TM has helped put his head right to deal with his horrific behavior, even though he knows he can never make it up to the women he hurt as young girls."

"He misses being a popular actor, but he knows no one is going to welcome him back to Hollywood – and he has no one to blame but himself!” the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement
stephen collins abc
Source: ABC

Collins was booted from Hollywood after admitting to sexually abusing minors.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2014, Collins admitted he did "something terribly wrong" when he inappropriately touched one girl and exposed himself to two others between 1973 and 1994. It came two years after Collins' estranged wife, Faye Grant, secretly recorded their therapy sessions,

The two began therapy after the TV star allegedly made a written confession to Grant where he admitted he exposed himself to minors.

In the shock recording, Collins can be heard admitting to exposing himself to a 10-year-old relative of his first wife, Marjorie Weinman, as well as touching her.

Article continues below advertisement

"There was one moment of touching where her hand... I put her her hand on my penis," Collins is heard saying in the clip. He also confessed he flashed his private parts to a young girl "a couple of times" when she was anywhere between 11 and 13 year old.

In the clip, Grant asked Collins: "When you exposed yourself... did you have an erection?"

"No, I mean, no. Partial, maybe, I think," Collins responded.

Article continues below advertisement
th heaven star stephen collins spotted iowa photos
Source: The Mega Agency

The actor apologized for his vile behavior, but was never charged by police.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
tori spelling new romance exec resembling dean mcdermott

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tori Spelling's New Romance With Top Advertising Exec Lover – Who Bears a Striking Resemblance to Booze-Guzzling Ex-Husband Dean McDermott

Photo of a crime scene

San Francisco Hooker Shot Disgruntled John in the Eye – After He Went Ballistic Upon Learning the Sex Worker Was Transgender

Article continues below advertisement

Collins also exposed himself to a girl who lived in their Los Angeles neighborhood, who he attempted to apologize to years later, as well as a New York girl who was 12 or 13 years old.

Despite his vile confessions, Collins was able to get off scot-free as both New York and Los Angeles authorities did not charge him due to the statute of limitations for prosecution.

"Forty years ago, I did something terribly wrong that I deeply regret," Collins said back in 2014 after the bombshell dropped.

"I have been working to atone for it ever since. I've decided to address these issues publicly because two months ago, various news organizations published a recording made by my then-wife, Faye Grant, during a confidential marriage therapy session in January, 2012. This session was recorded without the therapist's or my knowledge or consent."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.