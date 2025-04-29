Inside '7th Heaven' Sicko Stephen Collins' New Life in Hollywood Exile: How Accused Pedophile is 'Coming to Terms With His Horrific Behavior' Through Meditation … and Alongside His 37-Year-Old Super Fan Wife

The disgraced 7th Heaven star was quick to move to Fairfield, Iowa , after Hollywood booted him, but the now 77-year-old is doing all he can to confront his disgusting behavior while married to a much younger woman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Stephen Collins completely fell out of the spotlight after he admitted to having inappropriate sexual contact with three female minors, in a confession that was even caught on tape.

Collins – known best for starring on '7th Heaven' – is now living a new life out of the spotlight.

The actor – who starred on the popular family drama from 1996 to 2007 – is now living with his 37-year-old super fan wife named Jenny Nagel, all while practicing transcendental meditation (TM).

Collins is believed to have married Nagel in 2019, after she spent years posting about her love for the series as well as his character, Reverend Eric Camden.

"Have been watching this show since 1999... and those (two) are the best!! I wanna have this kind of relationship (when I grow up)," Nagel said in 2010 on social media, referring to Collins and his on-screen wife played by Catherine Hicks.

It is not known yet how Fagel and Collins originally crossed paths, but the pair is said to practice TM together.