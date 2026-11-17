‘7th Heaven’ Child Star Says She Received Fan Mail From Prison Inmates at Her House While on Show
Nov. 17 2026, Published 10:54 a.m. ET
Mackenzie Rosman has revealed how she received some seriously bizarre fan mail as a child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former 7th Heaven star opened up about it during a recent appearance on the Not So Little Rascals podcast, hosted by Jordan Warkol and Blake Collins.
According to her, she even got letters from prisoners on occasion – even mailed to her house.
Mackenzie Rosman Recalls Getting Letters From Prisoners
During the podcast interview, Collins claimed he couldn't relate, joking he and Warkol "weren’t f---ing cute enough."
"You didn’t get fan mail? You didn’t get people asking for you to sign an old sock?" Rosman asked with a laugh.
Warkol admitted he had gotten fan mail from strangers too, pointing out how strange it was to sign it as a kid.
"You're just writing to an 8-year-old," Rosman said. "It's weird to get letters to your house."
"I kind of wish I had a prison mail story though, I'll be honest," Warkol added.
Mackenzie Rosman's '7th Heaven' Experience
Rosman was cast as Ruthie Camden when she was just 6 years old. The series ran for 11 seasons before ending in 2007.
She turned 21 as the show was coming to a conclusion.
Despite the fact that people "love a bad story," Rosman claimed on the podcast that her experience on 7th Heaven was overwhelmingly positive.
The show became one of television's most recognizable family dramas during its run.
Also starring Stephen Collins and Catherine Hicks, the series followed the Camden family's ups and downs, tackling everything from teenage romance and sibling rivalries to serious social issues.
After 7th Heaven wrapped, Rosman went on to appear in films such as 2011's The Tomb, 2013’s Beneath, and more.
Jessica Biel to Produce '7th Heaven' Reboot
Her fan mail confession comes just a few weeks after her former co-star, Jessica Biel, confirmed that she's producing a reboot of the hit family drama.
"What we want to create, how we want to modernize it, is really the things that are happening for teenagers and families that have teenagers all the way down to the youngest child," the actress explained.
Jessica Biel Teases '7th Heaven' Reboot
Biel said she wants to reboot to touch on topics like "technology-based issues, school stuff, bullying stuff, drugs, alcohol," but do so "in a very real way, which is, I think, what the original kind of gently touched on."
"But we were very careful about what our audience wanted," she recalled. "We had a lot of limitations. We have less limitations now."