50 Cent Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion Over Claim She Didn't Have Sexual Relationship With Tory Lanez

50 Cent doesn't believe Megan Thee Stallion's claim that she didn't have a sexual relationship with accused shooter Tory Lanez. The In da Club rapper, 46, expressed his doubt about Megan's account after she gave her first television interview since being shot.

Talking to CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, the WAP rapper, 27, shot down rumors that she was involved with Lanez as more than friends when he allegedly shot her following an argument.