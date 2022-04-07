Megan Thee Stallion Still Has Bullet Fragments In Foot, Struggles To Walk After Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting

Los Angeles Police Department Detective Ryan Stogner, who responded to the bloody scene in July 2020, testified about Megan's injuries during a preliminary hearing last year. He stated that while an orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center performed an emergency operation and removed some of the bullet fragments from the Grammy winner's foot, not all of the pieces could be retrieved.

