EXCLUSIVE: 10 Things You (Probably) Never Knew About Forest Whitaker – Including Why He Locked Himself in a Loft and Lived Like a Monk to Prepare for Drug-Addled Role

1. He was born in Longview, Texas, to special education teacher Laura and insurance salesman Forest E. Whitaker Jr. Little Forest was born with ptosis, a condition that causes his droopy left eyelid.

2. While attending Palisades High School, Whitaker sang in the choir and was a defensive lineman on the football team, which boasted future NFL star Jay Schroeder as quarterback. Forest attended California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, on a football scholarship. But he hurt his back and switched his major to music. He earned two scholarships training as an operatic tenor at USC.

3. Whitaker plays a football player in the classic 1982 comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High, which stars Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ray Walston and Phoebe Cates.

4. Whitaker was cast as Sawyer on the 2004 TV show Lost – but left the role that went to Josh Holloway to direct and narrate the comedy drama film First Daughter, starring Katie Holmes and Michael Keaton.