Lori Loughlin Asks for Passport Back Following College Admissions Scandal Prison Sentence The actress was released in December 2020 after serving nearly 2 months.

Lori Loughlin has requested her passport back after completing a nearly two-month prison sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, February 12, that the Full House alum, 56, filed court documents requesting that the United States Pretrial Services Office return her passport. This news comes days after Us Weekly also reported that Loughlin would finish her court-ordered community service this week.

The Lifetime actress was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California in December 2020, nearly two months after she reported to the jail in October of the same year. She and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to fraud, among other charges, in May 2020, after they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure that daughters Bella Giannulli, 22, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, were accepted into the University of Southern California.

Along with her prison sentence and community service, Loughlin was sentenced to pay a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release. For his part, Giannulli, 57, is currently serving a five-month prison sentence, was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine, complete 250 community service hours and do two years of supervised release.