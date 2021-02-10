Is Katie Thurston the New Bachelorette? Chris Harrison Sets the Record Straight The ABC host addressed rumors about the new 'Bachelorette' season.

Seeing the record straight! Chris Harrison addressed rumors that Matt James‘ former Bachelor contestant Katie Thurston was named the new Bachelorette.

“We did not name her or anybody the next Bachelorette during the Women Tell All special,” the ABC host, 49, told Extra on Tuesday, February 9. “In fact, we didn’t even talk who was the next Bachelorette … I promise you this, it will not be a part of the Tell All special at all.”

Harrison’s comments come days after rumors surfaced online that the 30-year-old bank marketing manager would be leading the upcoming Bachelorette season. Thurston was eliminated by James, 39, during the Monday, February 8, episode of the Bachelor during a one-on-one date.

While talking with Extra‘s correspondent Rachel Lindsay, Harrison further teased Katie’s appearance on the Women Tell All following her departure from the show. “She was in the hot seat as were several other women … I didn’t even ask her if she wanted to be the Bachelorette or even if she wanted to do that,” he explained, noting that there’s still a “large debate” over who will be named the next Bachelorette.