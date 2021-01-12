Getting Wild! 'Bachelor' Resort Workers Reportedly Found a Used Condom During Matt James’ Season A Nemacolin employee said there was 'some hanky-panky going on' during filming.

Things got a little frisky at the Nemacolin resort in Pennsylvania during Matt James‘ the Bachelor season! One hotel employee shared stories about what went on behind-the-scenes on the show’s set when the cameras weren’t rolling.

“Sometimes there’s some hanky-panky going on where it should not have been,” Maggie Hardy Knox, Nemacolin CEO, told The New York Post’s Page Six on Monday, January 11. “We actually found a used condom in the tree branch.”

Knox also teased that “sex and love is in the air” on the 3,000-acre property. “There’s a lot of land, and a lot of woods out there,” the CEO said. “There were things going on inside and outside of the hotel all the time.”

James, 29, and the Bachelor production crew started filming on the property in September 2020 and finished just before the Thanksgiving holiday. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they were unable to leave the property and travel while shooting the ABC reality show.

“People are bored … we’re in quarantine, we are here to serve in any way that we can,” Knox said about the cast and crew’s resort stay. “We are here to make sure all of our guests are happy all the time.”

When it came to plot details, Knox stayed tight-lipped but did say that “hair will be pulled and weaves will fly” as the season continues.