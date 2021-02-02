Britney Spears’ Ex Jason Alexander Was Arrested in Nashville After DUI The singer's former partner faces three misdemeanor charges.

Britney Spears‘ ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested on DUI and drug charges last month.

On Tuesday, February 2, Us Weekly confirmed that the 39-year-old was booked on three misdemeanor charges in Nashville on January 26. According to the publication, Alexander was held on a $2,500 bond for “driving under the influence, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance.” He also refused to take a test to determine his blood alcohol level, thus violating the state’s implied consent law, Us Weekly reported. He’s set to appear in court in Nashville on April 30.

Alexander and Spears, 39, who are childhood friends, eloped in January 2004, and their marriage was annulled shortly after — only 55 hours later. Years after their marriage, he spoke to Us Weekly about his exes ongoing conservatorship battle while attending a #FreeBritney rally in Los Angeles in August 2020.

“This is an unfortunate situation that’s been in her life for a long time. It’s affected me and her, and that makes me part of it,” he said at the time. “I’ve been quiet for 10 years, and I feel [like] what a good time to come forward now with the movement making noise and the conservatorship hearings going on.”