Showing support. Dorit Kemsley spoke out in defense of Hilaria Baldwin as the drama surrounding her accent continues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 44, said she feels “bad” for the mother of five while recalling her own past accent controversy.

“I don’t think she deserves it. I’ve had so much scrutiny over the way I speak, I’ve learned to ignore all the noise but at first it was really hurtful,” Kemsley said in an Instagram Stories post on Saturday, January 2, when asked about the entire situation. “I’m sure all of this backlash has been hard on her. I don’t know her but I’ve followed her for years and I hope she’s back on social media soon. I would love to see less trolling and bullying on social media in 2021. If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”

In her social media post, the Bravo star was referring to ongoing questions from RHOBH viewers about her British accent. Kemsley has been criticized about the way she speaks since her first season on the reality show in 2017. In fact, her Real Housewives costar, Erika Jayne, even noted during a conversation with Kemsley during season 7, “You’re an American … You were born in Connecticut!” She clarified her accent during a 2017 interview with The Daily Dish explaining that it’s “a combination” of being married to the British Paul Kemsley and spending “a significant amount of time” in Europe.

Similarly, Baldwin, 36, was accused of faking her Spanish accent for a “decade” in a lengthy Twitter thread that went viral on December 27. The yoga instructor — who has been married to actor Alec Baldwin since June 2012 — has since addressed the controversy and clarified her heritage in an Instagram video as well as in a tell-all interview with The New York Times.

“The things I have shared about myself are very clear. I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since,” she told the newspaper. “For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough.”