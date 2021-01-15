Mossimo Giannulli Requests to Finish Admissions Scandal Prison Sentence in Home Confinement Lori Loughlin’s husband request comes after spending days in solitary confinement.

Coming home? Mossimo Giannulli requested to finish his five-month prison sentence in home confinement.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, the fashion designer’s lawyer, William Trach, said upon his arrival at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California in November 2020, Giannulli was immediately placed in isolation to quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic “in a small cell where he spent 24 hours a day, with narrow exceptions.”

Trach alleged in the docs that Lori Loughlin‘s husband spent 56 days in solitary confinement before he was moved to a minimum-security camp. In his filing, Trach added, “every day that Mr. Giannulli spent in isolation caused harm to his physical, mental and emotional health,” motioning for Giannulli to be transferred home for the rest of his sentence.

Giannulli was sentenced to five-months after he and his wife, 56, agreed to a plea deal for their part in the college admissions scandal. After he was accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that daughters Bella Giannulli, 22, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, would get accepted to the University of Southern California, Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to fraud in May 2020.

Along with his prison sentence, Giannulli must complete two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine.