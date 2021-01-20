Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Marital Woes to Air on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ The rapper is reportedly 'less than thrilled' about filming their issues.

Kardashian fans are about to get an inside look into Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘s ongoing marital issues.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 20, that the current status of the couple’s relationship will be featured on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The insider said that the rapper, 43, is “less than thrilled” about airing the pair’s ups and downs on reality TV.

This news comes amid rumors that Kardashian, 40, and the “Gold Digger” musician are gearing up for divorce. News broke earlier this month that the KKW Beauty founder hired high-profile divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. A separate source told Us Weekly on January 5 that “Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now,” and the pair has been “living separate lives.”

West and Kardashian got married in 2014 and share four children together — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 20 months. Issues in their marriage started in July 2020 after The “Love Lockdown” singer announced that he was running for president. During his first campaign rally, West claimed that he and Kardashian almost aborted their first daughter. Days later he stated that his wife was trying to lock him up during viral Twitter rant.

The same Us Weekly source told the publication that the KUWTK star is “done dealing with Kanye’s unpredictable behavior.”