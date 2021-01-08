Gwen Stefani and Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale ‘Finally’ Get Marriage Annulled by the Catholic Church The annulment comes after the songstress' engagement to Blake Shelton.

Moving on! Gwen Stefani and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale “finally” got their marriage annulled by the Catholic church, months after the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s October 2020 engagement to Blake Shelton.

“Gwen was told the decision was made by the Vatican tribunal,” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday, January 7. “She will be receiving the notification in writing in the next few weeks, but it’s official.”

The insider continued, “It was a huge relief for Gwen because she wanted to get married by her priest and have the marriage recognized by the Catholic church.”

Stefani, 51, and Rossdale, 55, first announced their split in August 2015 after 13 years of marriage. Together, the exes share three sons — Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6. The Voice judge first started the annulment process in March 2019, because she wanted her and Shelton’s marriage to be recognized by the church,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Gwen’s religion has always been extremely important to her.”

After her split from Rossdale, the “Rich Girl” songstress moved on with Shelton, 44, in November 2015, after they met on the set of The Voice. They were together for five years before the country singer got down on one knee. When it comes to their wedding, a source told Us Weekly in June 2020 that “Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted.”

Before he was romantically involved with Stefani, the “God’s Country” singer was married to Kaynette Williams for three years until calling it quits in 2006 and Miranda Lambert for four years until 2015.