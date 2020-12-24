Khloe Kardashian Sparks Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumors By Wearing a Massive Ring The couple was photographed together in Boston ahead of the holidays.

Taking the next step? Khloé Kardashian sparked Tristan Thompson engagement rumors after she was spotted out in Boston wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand.

On Wednesday, December 23, TMZ obtained photos of the couple and their daughter, True, out and about just ahead of the holidays. In the snaps, the reality star was wearing a long black coat and heels along with a face mask while holding her daughter’s hand. A large diamond ring was visible on her left hand. While fans were immediately convinced that the pair may have taken the next step in their relationship, a source told Us Weekly, “It’s not an engagement ring. She often wears a ring on that finger.”

Kardashian, 36, and Thompson, 29, reunited in Boston earlier this month following the NBA star’s move across the country. Last month, it was reported that the former Cleveland Cavaliers player signed a $19 million deal with the Boston Celtics. The Good American founder and their 2-year-old daughter did not accompany Thompson when he relocated. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the couple planned to spend their time in both Boston and L.A.

“Khloé and Tristan are going to be fine. They will be living together in Boston and L.A.,” the insider said. “Tristan has really turned his behaviors around and is focusing on Khloé and True.”

Kardashian and Thompson reconciled their relationship earlier this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They had split in February 2019 after the basketball player cheated on the KUWTK star with Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods.