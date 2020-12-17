Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reunite in Boston for Romantic Dinner Date Their reunion comes days after the NBA star was spotted with a 'mystery woman.'

A romantic reunion! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted out to dinner in Boston on Tuesday, December 15, just ahead of the NBA star’s first came with the Celtics.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly that the couple at Zuma in the Four Seasons Hotel on Dalton Street. “Tristan wore an all-grey sweatsuit and Khloé was in black, with a very cute winter hat with a pom pom on top. They both ordered several sushi rolls off the menu and stayed for just over two hours,” the insider said, noting that they were “very dressed down.” The source also told the publication that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and Thompson, 29, were accompanied by a film crew.

“They came in around 8:30 p.m. for dinner on Tuesday night, they walked in single file, there was a third member with them, as well as three members of a production crew,” the eyewitness said. “Cameras were capturing the dinner. Khloé and Tristan were seated in the private dining room, which is surrounded all in glass for their dinner.”

Kardashian and Thompson’s outing came days after the basketball player was photographed dining with a “mystery woman” on Sunday, December 13, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. She was later identified as an estate manager named Julia, as per TMZ.

“There was nothing going on. They were just having a regular dinner,” an eyewitness told In Touch about the outing, which some fans found suspicious because of the Thompson’s past. “They were just having a regular dinner … Tristan and the woman came in together and left together.”

The Good American founder and former Cleveland Cavaliers player — who share 2-year-old daughter True — split in February 2019 after news of his cheating scandal, which involved Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods, first broke. They’ve since rekindled their relationship amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and sources told Us Weekly in November that Thompson “really turned his behaviors around and is focusing on Khloé and True.”