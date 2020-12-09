Getting messy. Erika Jayne‘s estranged husband Tom Girardi responded to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s divorce filing and does not want to pay spousal support.

According to court documents filed on November 25, and obtained by Us Weekly, the powerhouse lawyer, 81, asked the court to terminate their ability to award the reality star, 49, spousal support. The docs also noted that Girardi wants her to pay his attorney fees.

In her initial divorce filing on November 2, the Pretty Mess author requested spousal support, and asked that the court stopped Girardi from asking for spousal support from her. After news of the couple’s divorce broke on November 3, Jayne released a statement to Us Weekly that read, “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

The couple first met while the Bravo star was waitressing at Chasen’s restaurant in West Hollywood. They married in 1999 and spent 21 years together before she filed for a divorce, which has been called “a sham” in a lawsuit filed by class action firm Edelson PC. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly on December 2, the firm alleges that Jayne and Girardi “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds.”

Neither Jayne nor Girardi has addressed the lawsuit — which also accused them of embezzling settlement money from an airplane crash that killed 189 passengers — but the RHOBH tweeted about “high drama” once news of the suit broke.