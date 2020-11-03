'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne and Husband Tom Girardi Split After 21 Years Together The reality star is filed for divorce from the lawyer.

It’s over! Erika Jayne filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi, after 21 years together, according to E! News.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, told the publication in a statement on Tuesday, November 3. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

She continued, “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Erika and Girardi, 81, tied the knot in 1999 after they met at Chasen’s restaurant in West Hollywood, where she worked as a waitress at the time. “After a year of working in the restaurant, one night I decided to slip Tom my telephone number,” she recalled in her memoir Pretty Mess. “We were standing in front of the giant fireplace. ‘Did you hear I was single?’ I asked.”

Throughout their time together, Erika was outspoken about their 33-year age difference and even shut down critics during the RHOBH telling them to, “Go get a 20-year marriage, then come f–king talk to me.” When talking about her marriage to Girardi in 2017, the songstress told Andy Cohen that they do not have a prenup.

“I’m married to a very powerful lawyer,” she said during Andy Cohen’s Then & Now. “A prenup wouldn’t stand in his way anyway … It’s gonna be all Tom’s way, I assure you. He’ll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!”

This was Erika’s second marriage. Previously, she married Thomas Zizzo, with whom she shares son Tommy Zizzo.