Teen Sex & A Lesbian Encounter! ‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne’s Sexcapades Exposed In New Book

Whether she’s parading around California in designer high heels for her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, or is on stage performing as electronic music sensation Erika Jayne, Erika Girardi is known for oozing sex appeal. Now, the brash West Coast housewife is showing a new stripped down version of herself by bearing the truth about her rise to fame and path to exploring her sexuality in her new tell-all, Pretty Mess, on shelves March 20. Click through the gallery to find out all about the 46-year-old’s sexcapades as detailed in her memoir. Photo credit: Getty Images

In the book, Girardi takes readers back in time to her childhood way before she moved to California at the age of 25. The Bravo star revealed she lost her virginity at the age of 14. “The Eagles’ ‘Hotel California’ was playing on the stereo,” Girardi wrote. “Was that a little foreshadowing of my West Coast life to come?” Photo credit: Getty Images

Now married to Tom Girardi, 78, Erika admitted she still has “no type” when it comes to men. “I always like to joke that I marry Italians, date Jewish guys, and for the rest – I’m going to keep that to myself,” she joked. Photo credit: Bravo

Girardi shockingly confessed she had a same-sex encounter, which she describes as “more of a three-way” with a married heterosexual couple! The provocative housewife described the experience as “very positive.” Photo credit: Getty Images

The blonde bombshell recalled her first moments stepping foot into a New Jersey club to make money dancing when she was in her late teens. She explained it was not a strip club, but she was tasked with dancing in front of an audience in a “cobalt blue Brazilian bikini.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Erika also opened up about giving birth to her son, Thomas Zizzo, who is now employed as a police officer in California. She admits to getting pregnant after missing “a few days of my birth control pills.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Erika revealed she and her baby daddy got married but it did not last long. “We broke up when my son was a little more than 18 months old,” she wrote. Despite the split, Tom Girardi’s wife admits she’ll “always” love her first husband. Photo credit: Getty Images

Beverly Hills’ most alluring housewife also dropped secrets about her current marriage to multi-millionaire attorney Tom Girardi. She admitted Tom refuses to wear a wedding band - and she's ok with that! Photo credit: Bravo