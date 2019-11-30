Two spouses of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have settled separate lawsuits against them. As The Blast has reported, Erika Jayne’s attorney husband Thomas Girardi just paid off a $6 million judgement in a case regarding the Law Finance Group. And Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky has settled his own lawsuit over a $32 million Malibu mansion, according to another report inThe Blast.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Girardi and his law firm have been battling a company named Law Finance Group in court. The suit alleged that Girardi received loans to fund his law firm. Girardi, 80, was ordered to pay Law Finance a total of $6 million dollars. Back in October, Girardi paid $2,982,272.42 on the $6 million bill. In newly filed court docs, Law Finance has informed the court Girardi has paid off the remaining $3 million plus owed, and say the judgment has been fully satisfied. The case will now officially be closed.

Law Finance had claimed in the original lawsuit that they believed the money was used “to maintain Mr. Girardi’s lavish lifestyle.” The company reportedly wanted Jayne, 48, to testify about her husband’s finances and assets, but that apparently never happened.

At the time, Girardi told The Blast, ““The truth of the matter is this. I have not taken one penny from the law firm in the past three years. I have devoted everything to assist in the cases that we have here. Further, the money that was borrowed, we agreed to repay in approximately two weeks before the lawsuit. It is slanderous that the money was for my ‘lifestyle’ … every penny went for costs in cases that the firm is handling.” As for Umansky’s matter, he has reached a settlement which will end the lawsuit accusing him of fraud.

Court documents obtained by The Blast showed Richards’ husband and his real estate company, The Agency, have made a deal with Sweetwater Malibu LLC, who sued them over the sale of a $32 million Malibu mansion. The case had gone on for over a year.

The parties informed the court they recently participated in a mediation before a private judge and “are in agreement on the principal terms of a settlement that would resolve the case.” The real agent business titan, 49, and his RHOBH-starring wife Richards, 50, are known for their lavish lifestyle.

In 2017, their Encino, Calif., home was burglarized and thieves took jewelry worth up to $1 million dollars. Umansky has said he did nothing wrong in the Malibu mansion matter, telling the website Inman “If I had to do it again in hindsight, I would do it the same way I did it last time. I wouldn’t change a thing.” Back then, Richards’ spouse said, “There are two sides to every story. Mine has yet to be told. It’ll be told soon. It’s not affecting our daily business, it’s not affecting our operations.”